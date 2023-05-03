Wyoming Guard breaks ground on new state of the art facility

The Wyoming Military Department held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning for their new state-of-the-art military vehicle maintenance shop. The new facility, located at 3219 Coffeen Ave. in Sheridan, next to the Army National Guard armory, is expected to be completed by 2025.

The facility will play a critical role in ensuring the readiness and operational capabilities of the Wyoming Army National Guard’s fleet of vehicles from several of the state’s northern armories. Distinguished guests, military officials, and community leaders attended the groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate this important milestone in developing the new facility.

According to Col. James Ezell, the construction and facilities management officer for the Wyoming Military Department, “We’re thrilled that all of the pieces came together in putting this vehicle maintenance shop here. We want to thank the city of Sheridan for having the Army National Guard here and supporting us.”

The facility will replace the old one in Lovell and will serve as a multipurpose shop in a more centralized location. With 3-5 bays, storage, and administrative spaces, the facility will perform maintenance and services for vehicle inspections to ensure that vehicles are in top condition for Soldiers.

Sheridan has been a part of the Wyoming National Guard tradition and heritage for 135 years. Facilities like the vehicle maintenance shop only happen with the support and partnerships from communities like Sheridan.

Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger expressed his excitement about the new facility, saying “This is very exciting. I’m delighted it came to fruition. This addition to our National Guard unit is nothing but a benefit for this city. I want to thank you for deciding to come to Sheridan.”