Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,243 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,267 in the last 365 days.

Wyoming Guard breaks ground on new state of the art facility

The Wyoming Military Department held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning for their new state-of-the-art military vehicle maintenance shop. The new facility, located at 3219 Coffeen Ave. in Sheridan, next to the Army National Guard armory, is expected to be completed by 2025.

The facility will play a critical role in ensuring the readiness and operational capabilities of the Wyoming Army National Guard’s fleet of vehicles from several of the state’s northern armories. Distinguished guests, military officials, and community leaders attended the groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate this important milestone in developing the new facility.

According to Col. James Ezell, the construction and facilities management officer for the Wyoming Military Department, “We’re thrilled that all of the pieces came together in putting this vehicle maintenance shop here. We want to thank the city of Sheridan for having the Army National Guard here and supporting us.”

The facility will replace the old one in Lovell and will serve as a multipurpose shop in a more centralized location. With 3-5 bays, storage, and administrative spaces, the facility will perform maintenance and services for vehicle inspections to ensure that vehicles are in top condition for Soldiers.

Sheridan has been a part of the Wyoming National Guard tradition and heritage for 135 years. Facilities like the vehicle maintenance shop only happen with the support and partnerships from communities like Sheridan.

Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger expressed his excitement about the new facility, saying “This is very exciting. I’m delighted it came to fruition. This addition to our National Guard unit is nothing but a benefit for this city. I want to thank you for deciding to come to Sheridan.”  

You just read:

Wyoming Guard breaks ground on new state of the art facility

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more