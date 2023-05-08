Fit and Faithful Living Presents 11th Annual Tux and Chucks Gala to Support Youth Empowerment and Mental Health

Founders Reggie and LaChanda Dupard

Fit and Faithful Living's Tux and Chucks Gala Supports Youth Empowerment and Mental Health with Olympians Michael and Michelle Carter.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fit and Faithful Living is proud to present the 11th Annual Tux and Chucks Gala on May 20th, 2023, at The Highland Dallas Hotel. This charity fundraiser event aims to support the organization's mission of inspiring hope, vision, and possibilities for youth and families. This year's theme centers around mental health and goal-setting, two critical topics for today's youth.

The event will feature an intimate and notable conversation with special guests, Olympians Michael Carter, and Michelle Carter, as they share their personal journey and insights on the importance of mental health in families and achieving goals. Attendees will also enjoy awards, live performances, dinner, silent auction, and more.

"Our goal is to raise funds and awareness for the critical work of Fit and Faithful Living, empowering youth and families to achieve their goals and live healthy, fulfilling lives," said LaChanda Dupard, Founder and CEO of Fit and Faithful Living. "Mental health and goal-setting are essential components of a healthy and successful life, and we're excited to bring these topics to the forefront through this year's Tux and Chucks Gala."

Reggie Dupard, Co-founder of Fit and Faithful Living, knows the importance of setting and achieving goals. "We're proud of the impact our organization has made in the community, and events like the Tux and Chucks Gala help us continue our mission of empowering youth and families," said Reggie. "Setting and achieving goals is important, and we want to help youth and families do just that through our programs and initiatives."

Proceeds from the event will benefit Fit and Faithful Living's after-school programs, summer camps, family health and wellness programs, education awareness, and empowerment initiatives, all of which support the organization's mission of growing strong, wholistic families. The Tux and Chucks Gala is a family affair, and everyone is welcome to attend. Whether you're a parent, a child, or just looking for inspiration, this event is for you.

For more information and to register, visit fitandfaithfulliving.org or follow the event on social media using the hashtags #TuxAndChucksGala and #FitAndFaithfulLiving.

About Fit and Faithful Living:

Fit and Faithful Living is a non-profit organization dedicated to growing strong, wholistic families through after-school programs, summer camps, family health and wellness programs, education awareness, and empowerment initiatives. Founded in 2004, the organization has impacted countless lives and is committed to making a positive difference in the community.

-0-

NASA Kennedy Space Center Tour