Springfree Trampoline Wins Mom’s Choice Award for 2023

Springfree Trampoline is a proud recipient of the Mom's Choice Award for 2023.

Innovator of the springless trampoline awarded with the Mom’s Choice Award for product excellence.

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Springfree Trampoline is honored to announce that it has received the 2023 Mom's Choice Award (MCA).

MCA is trusted worldwide by parents, educators, retailers, and the media for its objective and expert-led evaluation of products and services created for children, families and educators.

They use a proprietary methodology that scores products on a number of elements, including production quality, design and originality, among others.

MCA honors the best in family-friendly media, products, and services. Every week companies, inventors, and publishers from around the world send their products for evaluation. Only the best products earn the Mom's Choice Award designation.

“We are happy to award deserving products like Springfree Trampoline,” said Dawn Matheson, CEO, Mom’s Choice Awards. “Our panel of judges really felt this product merited a place on our list of the best in family-friendly products that parents and educators can feel confident in using.”

Springfree Trampoline, behind its industry-leading safety features—which includes its springless design, FlexiNet, SoftEdge Mat and hidden frame—has proven to be the safest and most durable trampoline on the market.

“We put all our effort into making a trampoline that kids can jump on without parents worrying about their safety, said Amy McIntee, Springfree Trampoline’s VP of Sales, North America. “It’s a great honor to be recognized by Mom’s Choice for that effort, and we will continue to set the precedent for what a safe and high-quality trampoline should look like.”

Springfree Trampoline is celebrating its 20th year and is commemorating the occasion with various promotions and giveaways throughout the summer. Make sure to sign up for Springfree’s Newsletter so you can receive the latest updates on trampoline discounts and special promotions.

About Springfree Trampoline™:

Springfree Trampoline is the world’s safest, highest quality, and longest-lasting trampoline. Redefining backyard play and helping families go outside and be active through innovation rooted in safety and quality, Springfree Trampoline’s patented safety design is the only trampoline on the market that eliminates 90% of all product-related trampoline injuries. Springfree Trampoline is available in Springfree Retail stores and via select retailers and e-tailers across the United States. To learn more about Springfree Trampoline, find a store near you or to purchase online, go to www.springfreetrampoline.com or call 1 (877) 586-7723.

About Mom’s Choice Award

The Mom’s Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of items from more than 60 countries. You can visit their website at www.momschoiceawards.com to learn more about MCA and see some of their previous award winners.