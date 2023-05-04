Verifi Media Unveils Recording-Work Matching and ISRC, UPC, EAN Code Surfacing for VRDA Members
Continuing our VRDA initiative, we are launching real solutions to some of the most common problems our current members expressed at our recent metadata roundtable.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Verifi Media, a global leader in modern media rights data management services, has announced the next evolution of its Verifi Rights Data Alliance (VRDA) initiative. VRDA members will now be able to selectively pool data to unlock new opportunities for licensing revenue, quickly clean up data and reduce black-box royalties for newly acquired catalogs, and collaborate with fellow members to ensure all parties always have the most up-to-date and authoritative data, all while maintaining separate data siloes.
Using an innovative platform that allows VRDA members to overlay data from other members throughout the digital supply chain, the latest initiative will enable users to link works to recordings and recordings to remixes, providing opportunities to fill in missing data and monetize derivative works. By working together, VRDA members can also surface missing ISRC, UPC, and EAN codes for recordings, a much-requested feature from VRDA members who attended Verifi’s first-ever metadata roundtable in Paris. The next roundtable, which will also be open to VRDA members only, will be held in Fall 2023 in New York City.
“Continuing our VRDA initiative, we are launching real solutions to some of the most common problems our current members expressed at our recent metadata roundtable,” said Ken Umezaki, Co-Founder and CEO of Verifi Media. “Our client-centric philosophy allows us to focus our efforts to address their concerns quickly and innovatively. We encourage anyone who wants to have a hand in shaping the future of data management to join VRDA now and attend our next event in New York City.”
In addition, labels will now be able to find and add missing writers, replace writer aliases and personal nicknames with proper names, properly credit writers identified with only their initials, and fix other data errors, both before and after release. Meanwhile, publishers and PROs/CMOs benefit from real-time data updates, easing change of ownership struggles after catalog acquisitions and providing notice of new recordings to ensure they enter the marketplace with the correct works data. Multi-party collaboration throughout the digital supply chain also enables data discrepancy flagging and resolution between all members, ensuring all entities always have the most up-to-date information.
To learn more about VRDA, visit http://verifi.media/vrda.
The new VRDA initiative will launch in Summer 2023 with a cohort of new member companies representing the full digital supply chain: labels, publishers, DSPs, distributors, PROs, and CMOs. Those interested in joining this cohort can contact Michael Drexler at mdrexler@verifi.media.
About Verifi Media
With offices in London, New York, and Amsterdam, Verifi Media is a global leader in modern media rights data management services focused on empowering media creators through digital data innovation. Using modern tools like cloud computing and artificial intelligence, Verifi revolutionizes how media ownership and metadata is enhanced, corrected, shared, and tracked across the supply chain, resulting in significantly better business decisions while enabling creators to be paid properly for their work. For more information, visit http://verifi.media.
