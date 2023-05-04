Child Care Biz Help and LAIC Join Forces to Transform Early Childhood Education in Madison, South Dakota
A Collaborative Effort to Address Childcare Shortages and Support Working Families in South DakotaMADISON, SD, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Childcare is a critical component of early childhood education and plays a significant role in fostering community growth and prosperity. Unfortunately, many communities, including Madison, SD, face a severe shortage of childcare facilities, making it difficult for parents to balance work and family life. To address this issue, the Lake Area Improvement Corporation (LAIC) is partnering with Child Care Biz Help, a childcare consulting company, to establish a new daycare center.
Child Care Biz Help's team of experts will work closely with LAIC to ensure the success of this vital project, which aims to create the necessary infrastructure to alleviate the area's childcare shortage. The project will commence with a due diligence study to assess the need and demand for childcare in the region.
Subsequent steps, led by Child Care Biz Help, will include collaboration with local businesses and stakeholders, the development of a marketing and promotional campaign for funding and community education, involvement in the design-build process of the facility, and the selection and establishment of the right childcare partner to manage a robust, sustainable, high-quality early childhood education program.
Caroline Jens, Co-Founder of Child Care Biz Help, is passionate about providing top-notch childcare services to communities. "Starting a childcare center requires careful planning and execution, and our team is dedicated to helping LAIC navigate this process," says Jens.
"From the first time I met Caroline, I knew she sincerely cared. Before we ever engaged in consulting services, she generously shared her knowledge, experience, and time for the betterment of the childcare industry. I am grateful to have Child Care Biz Help on our team, working towards solutions," says Brooke M. Rollag, Executive Director of Lake Area Improvement Corporation.
The new childcare center will offer a much-needed solution for parents in Madison who work daily and struggle to find care for their children. The project represents a significant step toward reducing the childcare shortage in the area.
The partnership between LAIC and Child Care Biz Help demonstrates how community development groups and industry experts can work together to solve pressing issues like the childcare crisis. By providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality childcare services, communities can thrive, and children can have the best possible start in life.
Daniel Jens, Caroline’s husband, and Co-Founder of Child Care Biz Help emphasizes the importance of high-quality care, stating, "At Child Care Biz Help, we believe that every child deserves access to the best possible early education and care. By working together with LAIC, we are making this a reality for the families of South Dakota."
If your community is interested in collaborating with childcare experts like Child Care Biz Help to address childcare needs, contact them today.
Child Care Biz Help Start-Up Services
A comprehensive start-up solution for community groups, investors, developers, entrepreneurs, home daycare providers, and early childhood professionals. Their full-service start-up solution guides your team through the entire project of establishing the infrastructure and launching a new school. From determining project feasibility, project timeline, and brand development to opening your doors to the community for safe and high-quality care, we will walk alongside you every step of the way, providing confidence at each milestone of the project.
Caroline Jens
Child Care Biz Help
+ +1 262-804-0339
info@childcarebizhelp.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube