SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership with ZFX Gaming for the Exclusive Digital Distribution of 21STUD

SCCG Partners with ZFX Gaming

SCCG Management has announced a strategic partnership with ZFX Gaming for exclusive digital distribution of 21STUD. a unique take on no-hit blackjack.

This format is a table game-changer for simplicity in the industry, and we believe it will provide a fresh and exciting experience for players on digital platforms.” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a premier management advisory firm in the gambling industry, has announced a strategic partnership with ZFX Gaming for exclusive digital distribution of 21STUD®, a unique and innovative take on no-hit blackjack. The partnership will distribute 21STUD® to all major digital gaming platforms including online, social and sweepstakes casinos.

Stephen Crystal, CEO and Founder of SCCG Management, expressed his excitement for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with ZFX Gaming for the exclusive digital distribution of 21STUD®. This format is a table game-changer for simplicity in the industry, and we believe it will provide a fresh and exciting experience for players on digital platforms. With our extensive experience in iGaming content distribution and a wide network of platforms, we are confident that 21STUD will reach a broad audience of players.”

Brandon Zyxnfryx, Owner of ZFX Gaming said, “ZFX Gaming is excited to name SCCG as its exclusive digital distributor for the acceleration of 21STUD to reach the iGaming and social casino spaces. We believe that this strategic partnership will open the doors for 21STUD to become the accepted standard for No-Hit Blackjack at the consumer level worldwide.”

To play 21STUD®, players bet on receiving matching cards or a higher 2-card total. If a player gets a pair, they win a bonus bet. The dealer reveals two cards, and if any player's card matches, they win another bonus bet. If the player gets "21" or a pair of Aces, they win the base wager at 3:2 odds; otherwise, they win even money if their 2-card total is higher than the dealer's.

With no mistakes or busting, players find it easy to understand and enjoy the game. The game's flow of execution is designed to keep players engaged, with every deal of a hand or flip of a card resulting in anticipation of an outcome. The bonus payout structure provides frequent and significant prizes, further increasing the game's appeal to players.

ABOUT ZFX GAMING LLC

ZFX Gaming, LLC is the creator of 21STUD which features elements of Blackjack and Casino War combined in this game variant where we’ve removed the card drawing mechanic from traditional blackjack. It's the fastest and easiest way to play! Accelerate your customer base and experience faster execution times by 35%! Visit our website for more info and a visual demonstration.



ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm with experienced leaders from the global gaming industry, providing expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports and Casino Technology. Serving as a global networking partner for over 30 years with international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners to assist global scale growth. As an accelerator for early stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging companies to achieve their goals. Additionally, SCCG acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

https://sccgmanagement.com

