Asheville Ale Trail Celebrates the 2023 NC Year of the Trail
Brewery Guide Supports Carolina Mountain Club with Allocation of Merchandise Proceeds For 2023ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Asheville Ale Trail is excited to announce its support of the 2023 NC Year of the Trail by donating proceeds from merchandise sales throughout 2023. With representing two important layers of what makes Western North Carolina special – the craft brewery industry and the great outdoors - Asheville Ale Trail celebrates and supports the NC Year of the Trail by allocating $5 of every merchandise item sold on AleTrailStore.com as a donation to the Carolina Mountain Club throughout 2023.
The 2023 NC Year of the Trail celebrates all trails, from the well-known Mountains-to-Sea Trail to the pathways that run through every community in North Carolina, providing connectivity, fitness, and space to be outdoors. Trails are the backbone of North Carolina’s growing $28 billion outdoor recreation economy, and the NC Year of the Trail advocates for each of North Carolina’s 100 counties to be able to enjoy the proven benefits of trails including health, safety, economic development, tourism, transportation, and environment.
Founded in 1923, Carolina Mountain Club celebrates 100 years of conservation, education, hiking, maintaining trails, and enjoying the outdoors in 2023. As the oldest hiking and trail maintenance organization in the south, Carolina Mountain Club’s mission is to encourage and support hiking in Western North Carolina. Headquartered in Asheville, the organization is entirely member-run and consists of over 900 participants. Collectively, they maintain over 400 miles of trail including 150 miles of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail and 95 miles of the Appalachian Trail. Additionally, they lead over 200 hikes each year and work with partners to conserve the natural heritage in this region.
Asheville Ale Trail is a comprehensive Field Guide to breweries and craft beverage makers in Western North Carolina. As the top resource for discovering all things related to the craft beverage industry, Asheville Ale Trail is the premier option to help visitors and residents discover the best of Beer City. The Field Guide is available for free at hundreds of locations and online at AshevilleAleTrail.com.
Alissa Fuller
Asheville Ale Trail
cheers@ashevillealetrail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram