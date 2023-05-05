Qubein Children’s Museum receives autism certification

The Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum has been designated a Certified Autism Center™.

“The Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum is proud to be a Certified Autism Center™,” said Executive Director, Megan Ward. “Our training helps us achieve our mission: to provide a space of wonder, discovery and play for all children. Our team has gained insight and learned how to better accommodate families with children on the autism spectrum and those who are sensory-sensitive. Our training has helped us ensure all families feel welcome, comfortable and supported as they experience the joy of discovery.”

The Certification is awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to organizations that have met requirements and completed a staff training program to better understand and assist autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors.

IBCCES conducted an onsite review at the children’s museum to provide additional recommendations to better serve and welcome museum visitors.

The Qubein Children’s Museum displays sensory guides at exhibits explaining what sounds, lights and other stimuli are involved in each area.

Information on QubeinChildrensMuseum.org helps caregivers better prepare for their trip to the children’s museum. Noise canceling headphones available at the front desk for those sensitive to sounds, sunglasses are available to those who may be sensitive to bright lights. The museum’s Playroom, located on the second floor, offers a quiet space for children and caregivers to escape sounds, lights and distraction. Located in our calming tent are comforting items such as a weighted lap pad, stress relieving pillows, sensory body wraps and a therapeutic compression Peapod.

The Qubein Children’s Museum joins the greater Visit High Point initiative to earn the Certified Autism Destination™ designation, which IBCCES also awards to communities with a multitude of trained and certified lodging, recreation, and entertainment options. Currently, other organizations that have completed the program include the High Point Library Children's Department, JH Adams Inn, High Point Museum, Courtyard by Marriott High Point, Wingate by Wyndham High Point, Sweet Old Bill's restaurant, Q's Corner, High Point Rockers, and Visit High Point with other organizations in the area in the process of completion.

“As the Qubein Children’s Museum joins Visit High Point’s movement to help welcome the millions of autistic and sensory-sensitive travelers and their families who are looking for more welcoming and accessible spaces, IBCCES is excited to work with the team to achieve their accessibility goals,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum

Named North Carolina's Visitor Attraction of the Year by the NC Tourism Industry Association! Explore two floors of exciting hands-on exhibits including the Outdoor Adventure Zone, Hall of Mysteries, the Double-Decker Carousel and more!

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.