Sticky Brand Wins Two Silver Stevie® Awards in the 2023 American Business Awards®BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sticky Brand, a custom sticker company based in Burlington, Vermont, has been named a two-time Silver Stevie® Award winner in the Fastest Growing Company of the Year and Achievement in Customer Satisfaction categories in the 21st Annual American Business Awards®. The American Business Awards is the premier business awards program in the USA, open to all organizations operating in the country, regardless of size or sector. Sticky Brand's awards recognize the company's significant growth, excellent customer service, and commitment to sustainability.
More than 3,700 organizations submitted nominations for consideration in various categories such as Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, and Best New Product or Service of the Year. More than 230 professionals worldwide judged the nominations to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Sticky Brand will receive its Silver Stevie Award at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13.
"We are honored to be recognized for our Achievement in Customer Satisfaction," said Michael Rist, Sticky Brand's CEO. "At Sticky Brand, we are committed to providing every client with the optimal experience every time. This award is a testament to that commitment and we are proud and honored to receive it."
Rist added, "It is humbling to be recognized as the Fastest Growing Company of the Year by an organization as impressive as the American Business Awards. The Stevies honor the best in business and the people behind those organizations. This award is a huge testament to our team at Sticky Brand, who have been monumental in our growth."
About Sticky Brand
Sticky Brand's mission is to offer high-quality, affordable custom stickers through an easy-to-use online ordering system with 100% customer satisfaction. Sticky Brand's customers range from local artists, entrepreneurs, and small businesses, to the NBA, YouTube, and Spotify.
The company is committed to minimizing its environmental impact through the use of eco-friendly inks and recyclable packaging, partnerships with environmental organizations, and running a "LEED" certified, green facility with 100% carbon-free and over 78% renewable energy. Sticky Brand also repurposes excess materials into artwork and sustainable fashion and aims to transition to zero landfill waste by 2024.
Learn more about Sticky Brand at https://thestickybrand.com/.
About The Stevie Awards
The Stevie Awards is a global business awards program that recognizes outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. The program comprises eight awards programs, including The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, and The Stevie Awards for Women in Business. The Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations.
Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
