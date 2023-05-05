Dr. Kelly's Concierge Practice Provides Affordable Personalized Care

From diagnosing a problem to prescription refills, getting personalized medical care is reliable and immediate.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Getting help for health problems should not be a cold, detached, strictly-business, impersonal, and take-a-number, waiting room experience.

Most people have priorities when it comes to getting medical care. It should be accessible, efficient, reliable, and personalized.

It is the important focus of Shamrock Medicine. And the patient feedback is a strong testimonial. Dr. Kelly's Boutique Concierge Practice Provides Affordable Personalized Care.

Dr. Peter Kelly, the respected primary care physician and founder of Shamrock Medicine, practices medicine the way it should be practiced. Providing timely, up-to-date expertise and patient-oriented primary care.

Shamrock Medicine is a boutique membership-based practice that provides the vital specifics of personalized care.

Shamrock Medicine is special. It is personalized medical care with the efficient convenience of getting essential health services like telehealth visits, expert diagnoses and recommendations, lab work, and prescriptions.

“Our easy-to-navigate, online platform not only makes it convenient for the personalized care that people need and deserve,” explains Samantha, Shamrock Medicine’s VP of Marketing. “But whenever they need it!”

No booking appointments in advance and annoyingly busy waiting rooms. For example, when it comes to prescriptions and refills, it is so much easier, online. Shamrock Medicine sends prescriptions electronically to a member’s pharmacy of choice.

Renewing an existing prescription is as fast and easy as using the ‘Contact Us form on the Shamrock Medicine homepage. The request is immediately reviewed by the Shamrock Medicine Team, and an email confirms that the prescription has been sent to the pharmacy.

“We care for everything from common illnesses to chronic disease. And it is individual and personalized. Because primary care is not just for when you are sick. We also help to prevent illness and maintain health.”

Samantha emphasizes the personalized Shamrock Medicine uniqueness. “We always take the time to listen, respect the person’s opinion, and care for them as a whole person.”

For more information, or to register, please visit shamrockmedplus.com/about or shamrockmedplus.com/services

About Shamrock Med Plus:

Shamrock Medicine is a boutique medical practice, offering personalized medical care with in-person and telemedicine visits, online labs, and same-day refills for members. Shamrock Medicine currently accepts Aetna, Cigna, Highmark BCBC, Medicare, Humana, and United Healthcare insurance.

Contact Details:

407 South 10th Street

Suite 101

Philadelphia, PA 19147

United State