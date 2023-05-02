Mayor Bowser to Host Second Annual DC Small Business Expo

(Washington, DC) – On Wednesday, May 3 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser is hosting the Second Annual DC Small Business Expo to celebrate Small Business Week and provide aspiring and seasoned business owners with the resources necessary to start or grow their companies in DC. The DC Small Business Expo is supported by the Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB), the Department of Small and Local Business Development (DSLBD) and the DC Public Library (DCPL).

The expo will allow attendees to consult with two dozen industry experts and lenders, and enjoy a wide-ranging day of panel discussions, maker space demonstrations, computer training, and rooftop networking.

During the event, the Mayor will also highlight investments in her Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Proposal to support small businesses, including:

Nearly $10 million for the Vitality Fund to attract and retain businesses in DC.

$6 million for our Commercial Property Acquisition Fund to help business owners buy their properties and turn rent payments into mortgage payments, an increase of $2 million from FY23.

Additional $3 million for the Great Streets and Small Business Fund, for a total of $10 million.

Additional $3 million for our Food Access Fund, a critical tool for expanding restaurants and other food access points in Wards 7 and 8, for a total of $14 million for small food businesses.

The Mayor’s investments in small businesses supports DC’s Comeback Plan, which outlines a three-pronged approach to the transformation and revitalization of downtown: fill the space, change the space, and bring the people. To learn more about Mayor Bowser’s FY24 Budget, visit budget.dc.gov.

When:

Wednesday May 3, at 11 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Keith Anderson, Deputy Mayor, DC Planning and Economic Development

Karima Woods, Commissioner, Department of Insurance Securities and Banking

Kristi Whitfield, Director, Department of Small and Local Business Development

Richard Reyes-Gavilan, Executive Director, DC Public Library

Where:

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library

901 G Street NW

*Closest Metro Station: Gallery Place-Chinatown*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: 9th and G Street NW*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].



The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event.

