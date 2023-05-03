Fiji Airways Announced as the Platinum Partner for 2023 South Pacific Tourism Exchange

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) has today announced Fiji’s national airline Fiji Airways as its Platinum Partner for the 2023 South Pacific Tourism Exchange (SPTE), which will be held at the Air Force Museum of New Zealand in Christchurch from 12-13 May. The value of Fiji Airway’s sponsorship for the event is over $60,000 in kind through the provision of free tickets in transporting SPTE media and trade representatives and tourism partners to and from the venue

SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker welcomed the generous contribution by Fiji Airways and added that it would go a long way in helping revive tourism in the Pacific. He also mentioned that SPTE was returning after a four-year hiatus, due to COVID-19.

The last SPTE was held in Auckland, New Zealand, in 2019 and had more than 200 participants comprising sellers from across the Pacific and buyers from Australia, New Zealand, USA, India, China, France, Italy, Russia, Netherlands, and Spain to name a few.

“SPTO is delighted to be working with Fiji Airways. SPTE provides the perfect platform for Fiji Airways to further strengthen its presence and key relationships across our Pacific Island membership. We are looking forward to presenting a platform for major global tourism operators to connect with new and existing markets that showcase the best of what the Pacific has to offer.

Fiji Airways Head of Tourism Partnerships & Development James Pridgeon mentioned that the partnership between the airline and SPTO demonstrates Fiji Airways’ commitment to supporting the recovery of the tourism industry in the region.

“As the leading airline connecting Fiji and the South Pacific to the world, we are honoured to support SPTE 2023. We believe that sustainable travel is more important than ever, and we are dedicated to working closely with the SPTO and industry partners to promote the beauty and warmth of the South Pacific to the world. We recognize the importance and need for a strong and collaborative approach, and we are proud to join forces with the SPTO to make this happen.” Mr Pridgeon said.