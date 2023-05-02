Judge Enjoins HB 467 – “Abortion Changes”

May 5, 2023

Today, Third District Court Judge Andrew Stone enjoined HB 467, “Abortion Changes,” which was signed into law this year. The ruling means abortion clinics, like Plaintiff Planned Parenthood of Utah, may retain their licenses and may continue providing abortion services as the law is challenged in court.

HB 467, which had been scheduled to take effect Wednesday, removes licensing from abortion clinics in the State. The law requires that abortion be provided solely by hospitals and their clinics across the State. Another provision of State law, the “trigger law” which is also currently enjoined, restricts abortions to cases of rape, incest, or the health of the mother. With these laws enjoined by Judge Stone, abortion clinics may currently provide elective abortions up to 18 weeks in a pregnancy.

The Utah Supreme Court is currently reviewing the injunction of the trigger law.

Read the Memorandum Decision here.