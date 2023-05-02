Department of Health announces Northwest Radon Poster Contest winners

For immediate release: May 2, 2023 (23-058)

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) congratulates the winners of the inaugural Northwest Radon Poster Contest. The contest was an opportunity for 9 to 14-year-olds to creatively raise awareness of the harmful effects of elevated indoor radon levels and promote testing and mitigation of radon gas.

“The creativity and variety of posters the students created was fantastic. Radon is a hazard a lot of people don’t know about. It’s exciting to see kids learning about it and teaching others through their posters,” said Gary Garrety, Radon Program Director.

A team of radon specialists from across the Northwest evaluated posters for accuracy, reproducibility, visual communication, and originality. The first-place poster will be submitted to the 2024 National Radon Poster Contest.

Winning posters can be viewed here.

1st Place & Regional Grand Prize winner – Finnegan Grose, 10, White Salmon

2nd Place – Sylvie Phillips, 12, Olalla

3rd Place – Scarlett Sheridan, 13, Lynnwood

The Northwest Radon Poster Contest is sponsored by the Idaho Department of Health and

Welfare, Nez Perce Tribe, Oregon Radon Awareness Program, Spokane Tribe of Indians, and

Washington Department of Health - Radon Program in collaboration with the Northwest Radon

Coalition and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 10.

