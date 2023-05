Friday Harbor-Based Rock Band Desolation Sound Releases Debut Album “Salish Rock”

Desolation Sound - Salish Rock Desolation Sound - Salish Rock

Featuring guest appearance by Jon Auer of The Posies

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, May 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- “Salish Rock” is the debut album by Friday Harbor-based rock band Desolation Sound! Gathering songs from their previous independently-released EPs together with 3 new tracks, the band have worked with producer Adam Kasper (plus some assistance from Jon Auer of The Posies) to craft a record that truly captures the atmosphere of the island they call home. Jon also played and sang on several of the tracks.Says guitarist/vocalist Daniel Day, “Most of the songs were written on my acoustic guitar in my backyard overlooking Westcott Bay. There are songs about our love of friends, family, the place we live and even our love of record stores! As one of our songs says, it’s a new day, yesterday was long ago.”Put plain and simple, “Salish Rock” is a collection of 11 wonderful power pop tunes that are sure to get the foot tapping and the mind racing.In support of their new album release, Desolation Sound has many shows lined up in the Pacific Northwest and Seattle area this summer, and are also busy recording their next album currently.PersonnelDaniel Day - rhythm guitar, lead vocalsDarvis Taylor - bassScott Sluis - drumsTom Henry - lead guitarProduced by Adam KasperAdditional mixing and backing vocals by Jon AuerSongs by Desolation SoundLyrics by Daniel DayRecorded at Studio X & Robert Lang Studios SeattleMastered by Ed Brooks @ Resonant MasteringAll album artwork by Daniel Day & Owen RadfordTo purchase: https://robojackrecords.bandcamp.com/album/salish-rock Streaming: https://open.spotify.com/album/1zHMuEs1DCOw9X7w9irQnD?si=jZbSvfY1R9q0cE0DgAN2gg Press inquiries: