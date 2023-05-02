Friday Harbor-Based Rock Band Desolation Sound Releases Debut Album “Salish Rock”
Featuring guest appearance by Jon Auer of The PosiesASHEVILLE, NC, USA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Salish Rock” is the debut album by Friday Harbor-based rock band Desolation Sound! Gathering songs from their previous independently-released EPs together with 3 new tracks, the band have worked with producer Adam Kasper (plus some assistance from Jon Auer of The Posies) to craft a record that truly captures the atmosphere of the island they call home. Jon also played and sang on several of the tracks.
Says guitarist/vocalist Daniel Day, “Most of the songs were written on my acoustic guitar in my backyard overlooking Westcott Bay. There are songs about our love of friends, family, the place we live and even our love of record stores! As one of our songs says, it’s a new day, yesterday was long ago.”
Put plain and simple, “Salish Rock” is a collection of 11 wonderful power pop tunes that are sure to get the foot tapping and the mind racing.
In support of their new album release, Desolation Sound has many shows lined up in the Pacific Northwest and Seattle area this summer, and are also busy recording their next album currently.
Personnel
Daniel Day - rhythm guitar, lead vocals
Darvis Taylor - bass
Scott Sluis - drums
Tom Henry - lead guitar
Produced by Adam Kasper
Additional mixing and backing vocals by Jon Auer
Songs by Desolation Sound
Lyrics by Daniel Day
Recorded at Studio X & Robert Lang Studios Seattle
Mastered by Ed Brooks @ Resonant Mastering
All album artwork by Daniel Day & Owen Radford
To purchase: https://robojackrecords.bandcamp.com/album/salish-rock
Streaming: https://open.spotify.com/album/1zHMuEs1DCOw9X7w9irQnD?si=jZbSvfY1R9q0cE0DgAN2gg
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com