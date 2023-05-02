InHealth Media Employs Traditional and Digital Marketing Strategies for Health, Wellness, and Sports Nutrition Brands
IHM Combines TV, Public Releases, Digital, and Social Media Campaigns to Promote Products
Today, brands need a robust mixture of marketing strategies to stand out.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- InHealth Media promotes domestic and international health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands with traditional and digital marketing campaigns.
“Today, brands need a robust mixture of marketing strategies to stand out,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of InHealth Media, the sister company of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “At IHM, we promote our clients’ products to consumers and retailers.
“We understand there is no single way to market products to consumers and retailers,” Gould said. “IHM uses targeted press releases and earned media to educate consumers and retailers about the brands we represent.”
“Andrew Polin is our executive director of communications who oversees all the marketing campaigns we do for our clients,” Gould said. “Andrew handles the press releases, content creation, and media outreach. He also coordinates all the TV and social media campaigns.
“Andrew works with Merilee Kern, director of TV promotion, and Kayla Zadel, vice president of communications, who lead the TV and social media campaigns, respectively,” Gould said. “Both Merilee and Kayla are top professionals in their fields.
“Merilee has a network of regional and national lifestyle news shows which can reach up to 119 million TV households on which we promote our products,” he added. “Kayla handles all the social media campaigns that are used to market products. She not only highlights clients through her own social media platforms but will handle our clients’ social media presence.”
Gould said IHM and NPI reach out to retail chains in the health, wellness, and sports nutrition industry.
“We often attend national trade shows to meet with retailer buyers,” he said. “We also may place our clients’ products in Muscle Foods USA’s catalog, which reaches approximately 12,000 retail outlets.”
Gould said NPI and IHM place ads in the catalog and use Muscle Foods USA promotional programs, such as email blasts, to reach retailers.
All these campaigns are part of NPI’s “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which coordinates sales, marketing, logistics, and operational services needed in a product launch.
“Through the “Evolution of Distribution’ system, which I developed, we stress affordability and speed to market,” Gould said. “We provide our clients with a one-stop, turnkey approach to rolling out new products to American consumers and retailers.
“NPI and IHM work together to meet our clients’ goals,” he added.
For more information, visit www.inhealthmedia.com or www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON IHM, NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
IHM and NPI are privately held companies specializing in the retail distribution and marketing of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, and functional beverages. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of IHM and NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States.
One of the many highlights of Gould’s career occurred in the mid-2000s when Amazon launched its health and wellness category. Gould helped place more than major brands and even more products onto the online giant's virtual shelves.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
