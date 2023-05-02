Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) Rolls Out “Mini” Mental Health Trainings in Palm Beach County
Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service
90-Minute Sessions Teach Participants How to Identify, Understand, and Respond to Signs of Mental Health and Substance Use Challenges
Our mental health trainings remove the fear and hesitation many feel about starting conversations about mental health or substance use”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for Mental Health Awareness Month, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) announced today that “Mini” Mental Health Trainings are now available in Palm Beach County. These 90-minute sessions are designed to teach participants how to identify, understand, and respond to the signs of mental health and substance use challenges. Created in partnership with the Palm Health® Foundation, BeWellPBC, the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, and the Palm Beach County Mental Health First Aid Coalition, the “Mini” Mental Health Trainings provide a brief introduction to Alpert JFS’ intensive eight-hour Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) trainings, which launched in 2016.
— Cindy Wides, Director of Mental Health First Aid at Alpert JFS
The “Mini” Mental Health Trainings, which are available both in person and virtual, will focus on the following topics:
Stop Mental Health Stigma? Challenge Accepted: Prioritizing your well-being and the well-being of others.
Workplace Wellness: Mental Health tips for you and your colleagues.
Substance Use Disorder 101: Facts and stats-how to recognize it and how to respond.
Mental Health For (You)th: Youth can learn the signs, symptoms, coping skills and how to overcome stigma.
Mental Health Is Everyone’s Business
“Our mental health trainings remove the fear and hesitation many feel about starting conversations about mental health or substance use,” said Cindy Wides, Director of Mental Health First Aid at Alpert JFS. “We accomplish this by improving understanding and providing an action plan that teaches people to identify and address a potential issue safely and responsibly.”
For those looking for a more intensive mental health training, Alpert JFS also offers the following options:
Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) from the National Council for Mental WellBeing. This eight-hour, instructor-led, in-person class teaches participants how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges among adults. It covers commons signs and symptoms of mental health challenges, commons signs, and symptoms of substance use challenges, how to interact with a person in crisis, how to connect a person with help, and expanded content on trauma, substance use and self-care. A blended online and instructor led option is also available, as is a youth focused version.
Mental Health is Everyone’s Business: This introduction to MHFA training teaches participants how to recognize and help an individual who may be experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis. The class objectives include recognizing changes, signs and symptoms in behavior; learning how to safely approach someone in need; and highlighting the importance of self-care.
Alpert JFS first brought MHFA to Palm Beach County eight years ago. Since then, the organization has enlisted over 80 trainers who have taught the program to over 10,000 community members. In 2021 and 2022 Alpert JFS received grants from The Florida House of Representatives, specifically designated for MHFA, which has enabled the organization to train participants at no cost.
Ideal participants for MHFA training include community members, social clubs, faith communities, employers and employees, police officers and first responders, medical staff, organizations, and caring individuals. Alpert JFS’ goal is to bring MHFA to everyone in Palm Beach County.
To learn more about the various mental health training options and to sign up, please contact Cindy Wides, Director of Mental Health First Aid at Cindy.Wides@Alpertjfs.org and 561-713-1851 or visit https://www.alpertjfs.org/mhfa/.
About Alpert JFS
Founded in 1974, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) is a nationally accredited service provider for children, adults, seniors, and Holocaust survivors. The non-profit, non-sectarian organization is a trusted leader, with a team of over 130 skilled professionals delivering high-quality care to 12,500 people each year, from Boynton Beach to Vero Beach. Alpert JFS works to ensure the well-being of individuals and families, the independence of older adults, and quality-of-life for individuals with disabilities. For more information, visit www.AlpertJFS.org or phone 561-684-1991.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+1 561-310-9921
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn