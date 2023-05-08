Factor Finders to Sponsor and Exhibit at 2023 IFA Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- Factor Finders is pleased to announce that it will be sponsoring this year's coffee mugs at the 2023 IFA Annual Conference. On top of that, Factor Finders will also be exhibiting at the IFA conference for the first time this year.
Formed in 1999, the International Factoring Association (IFA) provides education, training, and resources to companies in the factoring community. The association is open to any and all finance companies or banks that provide funding through the purchase of invoices. Members adhere to a code of ethics that holds them to the highest level of professionalism and industry competence. The IFA is a single, unified voice representing the factoring community.
The 2023 IFA Annual Conference will be held at the Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana from May 10-12, 2023.
Attendees from Factor Finders include Phil Cohen, President; Stephanie Chmielecki, Sales Manager; and John DiVincenzo, Sales Associate.
Check out Factor Finders at Booth 305 and be entered for a chance to win a pair of Apple AirPod Pros (2nd gen) on Thursday, May 11, 2023 and Friday, May 12, 2023.
For more information about Factor Finders’ sponsorship and exhibit, visit https://www.factorfinders.com/blog/ifa-2023/.
About Factor Finders
Factor Finders is a B2B invoice factoring company that matches business owners with the best funding solutions for their unique needs. Factor Finders serves a wide variety of industries, such as trucking, staffing, and small businesses.
###
For more information, contact Factor Finders at 216.455.5235 (phone), or sales@factorfinders.com (email), or alternatively by visiting https://www.factorfinders.com.
Stephanie Chmielecki
Factor Finders
+1 216-455-5235
sales@factorfinders.com