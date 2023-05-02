Suffering Turns to Strength in New Book
“Fighting To Survive” Helps People Worldwide to Draw StrengthYORBALINDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We all go through the pain and suffering in our lives. It is part of life. It seems like no one is spared when that “monster” comes and takes your happiness and self-fulfillment away from you. Unfortunately, there are some people who suffer a greater pain than most people. These people see their lives at a dead end, leaving them with no hope, inspiration, and reason for living. Are you one of them?
A new book promises to turn things around. Many people had their lives changed, too! Inspired by true events, author Judy Rentz has come up with her own literary masterpiece that will surely give readers “a lift out of suffering”.
“Fighting To Survive” is a book inspired by Rentz’ own experience that aims to help people who are searching for medical help for a disease almost no doctor has treated. It seeks to renew the faith and hope of people who have lost every bit of faith and hope in them.
The book intends to help those who are hurting, in pain that is experienced every day as “sufferers” rise. Do you have pain you've tried to explain to doctor after doctor, searching always for anyone who could understand and offer compassion to you?
For Rentz, there is a pain that lurks within us that, according to her, the pain “no one knows, understands, or even searches for information about the ‘Monster’ that takes you to your knees, grabbing and holding anything to help you get through the unrelenting attacks that many times cause you to think you cannot survive.”
“There is help for you. I write this to let you know we "sufferers" now have help,” says Rentz. “I had a six and a half years laying in gripping, deathly pain, but praise God, help came,” Rentz continues.
Rentz is a proud country girl. However, with her husband's job with JC Penney Co, they already moved from one side of the country to the other, seeing much and learning to meet people from all locations in the world. “We had a great time showing our two children some wonderful sights in this amazing country!” she says.
Rentz loves people but the upbringing she had in a small country was, for her, the most impressive, and she credits her mother for such experience.
Determined to accomplish a great job in life, Rentz was a property manager of 626 affluent condominiums in Atlanta, Georgia, and named most outstanding manager in the city by the property owners. She has now dedicated her life as a Godly mother and wife, which is the best career she ever had.
Grab your copies now of “Fighting to Survive”, now available on Amazon and other leading digital platforms worldwide. Also visit her website judyvrentz.com.
