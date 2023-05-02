Global Woman Club Hosts an Empowering Conference for Female Entrepreneurs
Global Woman Club Hosts an Empowering Conference for Female Entrepreneurs in South Bay, CA on May 6-7. Proceeds from the conference support Safe Passage Heals.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Woman Club Hosts an Empowering Conference for Female Entrepreneurs Supports Safe Passage Heals with Founder Trish Steele
South Bay May 6th – May 7th, 2023
Double Tree Hotel, 21333 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance, CA 90503
Times: Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
The Global Woman Club, a prominent international networking organization for female entrepreneurs, is excited to host an event that empowers and inspires women entrepreneurs worldwide. This event will take place on May 6, 2023, at the Hilton Doubletree Torrance and will feature influential speakers discussing various topics, including relationships, business, finances, health and wellness, media, money, mindset, and more. The conference will be followed by a networking breakfast on May 7 at Mesh Space in Redondo Beach. Please note that space is limited, and pre-registration is required.
The conference is a collaboration between Global Woman Club Los Angeles and the newly established Global Woman Club Orange County, which allows participants to network and learn from entrepreneurs from different parts of the world.
Global Woman Orange County was launched in May 2022 and is rapidly expanding, celebrating its first anniversary this month. Micaela Passeri has been leading Global Woman Club Los Angeles to success for five years.
Attendees can opt to participate in one or both events. The first day will feature inspiring speakers from 9 am to 3 pm, including a special panel of investors during the VIP lunch. On May 7, the event will continue at Mesh Space, where participants can network and build lasting relationships with other attendees during the networking breakfast from 9 am to noon.
Mirela Sula is the founder of Global Woman, which began as a small Albanian networking organization and has since grown into a thriving global network and influential media and publishing empire. Mirela has been featured on the cover of Forbes Magazine, given a TEDx talk, and made appearances on various media platforms, including “London Live TV,” “BBC Radio 4 Woman’s Hours,” “Sky TV,” “Channel 5,” “Evening Standard,” “The Guardian,” and others. Under Mirela's guidance, Global Woman has become a significant force for change, helping women entrepreneurs worldwide to increase their visibility and achieve their goals and aspirations.
According to Mirela Sula, Global Woman is not just a networking organization, but a movement. She states, "In the past nine years, Global Woman Club has become a powerful movement around the world, for helping women raise their visibility, grow their confidence and gain their financial freedom." Mirela is frequently quoted in her speeches across the globe, saying, "If you want to empower a woman, give her a microphone!"
This is an excellent opportunity for female entrepreneurs to connect with like-minded individuals, gain new insights, and establish valuable relationships. For more information and registration for the event, please visit the special event website.
