Trish Steele Speaking at the Global Woman Empowerment Conference 2023
Trish Steele, founder and CEO of Safe Passage Heals, will be speaking about financial empowerment at the Global Woman Empowerment Conference in Los Angeles.LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Trish Steele, Founder and CEO of Safe Passage Heals, has been invited to speak at the Global Woman Empowerment Conference on May 6-7 in Los Angeles. The conference is a campaign for financial empowerment, aimed at empowering women to take control of their finances and achieve their financial goals.
Trish Steele will speak on the topic of "Empowering Women to Achieve Financial Freedom." She will share her insights on the challenges that women face in achieving financial independence and the steps that women can take to overcome these challenges.
As the founder of Safe Passage Heals, a nonprofit organization that helps survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, Trish Steele has been an active advocate for women's rights and empowerment. She has worked tirelessly to provide women with the tools and resources they need to overcome the trauma of abuse and achieve financial independence.
"I am honored to be speaking at the Global Woman Empowerment Conference," said Trish Steele. "Financial empowerment is a critical component of women's empowerment, and I look forward to sharing my experiences and insights with the attendees of this important event."
The Global Woman Empowerment Conference is expected to attract hundreds of women from around the world, including business leaders, activists, and policymakers. The conference will provide a platform for women to network, share ideas, and learn from one another.
"We are thrilled to have Trish Steele as one of our keynote speakers," said the Global Woman Club's conference organizers. "Her work in empowering women to achieve financial freedom is truly inspiring, and we believe that her insights will be invaluable to our attendees."
The Global Woman Empowerment Conference will take place on May 6-7 at the Los Angeles. The conference will be held at DoubleTree by Hilton - South Bay on May 6 from 9 am to 3 pm, and at MESH Space - Redondo Beach on May 7 from 9 am to 12 pm.
Tickets are still available for the event, and more information can be found at https://www.globalwomanclub.com
