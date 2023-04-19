THE MAG GALA aka (Mi Amor Graciousness Gala) - “A CELEBRATION OF KINDNESS” DEBUTS AT THE PLAZA ON MAY 18TH, 2023

You are invited to the MAG Gala at the Plaza in NYC, NY.
WABC's Ernie Anastos Will Serve as Host and Master of Ceremonies for the MAG Gala at the Plaza in NYC, NY.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mi Amor Graciousness Gala (MAG Gala), in support of survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking, returns to New York City at a glamorous new location. The annual event from the Luisa Diaz Foundation marks its ninth anniversary on May 18, 6:30 p.m., at The Plaza, with an evening of compassion-meets-fashion and will include the crowd favorite "Runway of Hope." Funds from the 2023 event benefits three charities: Safe Passage Heals, Hope’s Door and Team TLC NYC.
Survivors of domestic violence who have completed the program to break the vicious cycle of domestic abuse will walk in the MAG Gala’s empowerment fashion show, adorned by designers Jovani, Anne Fontaine and Chiara Boni. The walk on the runway signifies the transition from a place of darkness to one of hope and light. This year's celebration also includes a proclamation by New York City declaring May 18, 2023, as "Kindness is Cool Day" from that day forth.
Hall of Fame broadcaster, WABC radio and “Positively America” host Ernie Anastos will serve as the evening’s host. Johnny Drinks, mega-influencer and widely considered the “Father of TikTok" and “Social Media” will be live streaming and serving up the “Kindness is Cool” martini. Seth Herzog, resident comedian and sketch performer with The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, will preside over a live auction. The evening's entertainment will include an electrifying performance by Sarina the Violin Diva and DJ Show N Tell.
Executive director and former Ms. Venezuela International Luisa Diaz founded the Luisa Diaz Foundation in honor of her beloved grandmother- to raise funds and awareness for individuals and organizations who support survivors of domestic violence and their families.
“The MAG Gala has been possible because of a snowball of kindness since the first gala with everyone that came together to make this event happen.” said Luisa Diaz, founder of the Luisa Diaz Foundation. “The galas “Kindness is Cool '' award is given out to individuals and organizations that show kindness in the community. This year's award goes to Ilze Thielman from Team TLC NYC and Hope’s Door. We will also debut the first Legacy Sponsor Award to Active International, who has been a loyal believer and supporter of the impact we are making in the community.”
“For the past nine years, Jovani has had the honor to dress survivors for the MAG Gala.” said Felicia Garay-Stanton, PR & Marketing Director, Jovani “Being a part of this event has not just been about the glamour, but about seeing these strong and resilient women shine and blossom above and beyond their traumas. Just being a small part in their journey in rebuilding their lives is enough for us.”
“I’ve always worked with the aim of making women self-confident and comfortable.” added Chiara Boni. “I believe that the female universe has infinite power and being able to support all those who have suffered profound abuse but have managed not only to survive but also to win, makes me happy and proud.”
“It is an honor to be a part of the Luisa Diaz Foundation MAG Gala.” said Anne Fontaine. “It is more important than ever to raise awareness about the global issues of abuse and trafficking—not only to be involved in solutions but to provide hope and courage to anyone who is a survivor to look to a better, safer future.”
Tickets for the event are available for purchase at lluisadiazfoundation.org
About Luisa Diaz Foundation
Founded by Luisa Diaz, the Luisa Diaz Foundation (LDF, 501c3) supports organizations and individuals who are making a direct impact in helping people and their communities through acts of kindness. Learn more at luisadiazfoundation.org
Press Contact:
Dina Barossi
Email: Miamorgalala@gmail.com
(917) 331-7383
