CANADIAN CHRISTIAN GLOBAL HEALTH ORGANIZATION EFFECT HOPE SHARES 2022 ANNUAL REPORT
As Canadians, we value good health and a sense of community. At Effect Hope, we believe the same is true for people around the world affected by Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) like leprosy.”MARKHAM, ON, CANADA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid economic hardships and other devastating global events during 2022, the needs of marginalized people have become even more critical. Canadian Christian global health organization Effect Hope continued to serve those affected by Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) like leprosy.
— Kim Evans, CEO of Effect Hope
In their 2022 Annual Report, they share insights into their programs, partnerships and plans for improving the future of the people they serve. Their impact was widespread across countries in Africa and Asia, for men, women and children.
Effect Hope works in partnership with other organizations, all level of governments, communities and – most importantly – individuals affected by leprosy or other “neglected” skin diseases. Together, with their partners, they bring hope and restoration to some of the 1.7 billion people affected by neglected tropical diseases globally. Effect Hope delivers programs that address wellness in a holistic way. This includes physical health, mental health, social wellbeing, and breaking cycles of poverty. They serve people from all walks of life, across countries in Africa and Asia.
“As Canadians, we value good health and a sense of community. At Effect Hope, we believe the same is true for people around the world affected by neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) like leprosy. With the support of or donors and partners, we continue to meet the critical needs of people overcoming disease, disability, and discrimination,” says Kim Evans, CEO of Effect Hope.
Recognized as a Top 10 Impact Charity by Charity Intelligence for the third year in a row, Effect Hope is making a positive impact around the world. In 2022 alone, they screened 445,608 people for NTDs to find cases early, offer treatment and help prevent disabilities.
“With the support of our partners and donors, we are not only mobilizing teams to provide early diagnosis and treatments, but we are also delivering awareness programs, to reduce disease-related stigma and isolation,” said Anjay Nirula, Director of Marketing at Effect Hope, "In 2022, more than 683 Awareness programs were delivered to reduce stigma and discrimination among people affected by NTDs like leprosy.”
Effect Hope (The Leprosy Mission Canada) is the only Canadian Christian global health organization that is exclusively focused on serving people affected by Neglected Tropical Diseases like leprosy. Effect Hope partners with other organizations, national and local governments, healthcare providers and community leaders to improve access to health and wellness services to help people overcome disease, disability, and discrimination. Their work is made possible through collaboration with the Canadian government, foundations, institutions, and donations from thousands of generous Canadians.
Effect Hope’s Annual Report is available now online at effecthope.org/annual-report/.
