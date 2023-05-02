Life Coach University Is On A Mission To Coach Millions More

Liz Cresci, Director of Coach Certification, Life Coach University Norma Frahn, Director of Coach Faculty, Life Coach University Nancy Sawyer, Director of Coach Curriculum, Life Coach University

Having the ability to have my LCU session transcribed and translated will help ensure that my sessions have the ability to reach more people in places I’ve never been and languages I do not know.” — Liz Cresci

CHESTER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Coach University’s (LCU) mission is to coach millions more. LCU is dedicated to making its content available to the most significant number of people worldwide, and as such, it is critical for them to become more accessible.

LCU has identified a way to do just that by translating the coaching content that is already on campus and available in the public domain into over 50 languages.

LCU will be using a 3rd party program to translate the transcripts, and will be changing the website platform to one that can support LCU’s rapid growth. This summer, Life Coach University will be raising funds for the website migration.

Dien Luu, Founder of Life Coach University is excited to announce that she and LCU’s Directors Liz Cresci, Norma Frahn, and Nancy Sawyer are collectively raising funds for the website migration to the new platform by doing what they love.

Dien plans to fund raise throughout the summer by offering live music sessions. She plays the mandolin, piano and violin. This summer she is on tour with her 8 year old son Ibni Rocks, who is an accomplished drummer and handpan player. Together they will offer small house concerts and forest gatherings of live music sessions.

“I’m excited to host a series of music concerts to raise funds for Life Coach University. For me, music can be expressed and shared with everyone across languages. It feels like a perfect match to share my love of music to fundraise for LCU; making the coaching content available in many languages so more people in the world can access the collection of PIF Talks™ that are in the public domain.”

Liz Cresci, Founder of Legacy of Growth LLC as well as a Faculty Coach and Director of Coach Certification at Life Coach University will be holding a series of virtual and local workshops throughout 2023 to raise money to fund this initiative. Her upcoming workshop is designed for those feeling stuck in their life or business and struggling to move forward who would like the mindset and tools to create positive change.

Liz says, “Showing up to do my PIF Talk or one of the Let’s Coach 2023, my intention going in is always that I am bringing the right message to the right person at the right time. Having the ability to have my LCU session transcribed and translated will help ensure that my sessions have the ability to reach more people in places I’ve never been and languages I do not know. I’m so excited about it and happy to do whatever I can to make it a reality.”

Norma Frahn, Founder of Norma Frahn Coaching and Director of Coach Faculty at Life Coach University, has supported the mission of coaching millions more as a regular PIF Talk contributor and host of weekly Let's Coach 2023 sessions.

To help further expand the reach of Life Coach University, Norma Frahn Coaching will be hosting various online life and health coaching workshops in 2023, donating the proceeds to support the implementation of new translation software.

"I believe that the transformative power of life coaching should not be reserved for the privileged few. Life Coach University strives to make it accessible to all and I'm honored to be a part of their mission", says Norma.

Nancy Sawyer, Founder of Nancy Sawyer Coaching and Director of Coach Curriculum at Life Coach University, is an LCU PIF Talk contributor and a weekly coach for Let’s Talk 2023. Nancy will be raising funds this summer through workshop offerings focusing on helping to Master Midlife, and also a running challenge.

“I believe wholeheartedly in the mission of Life Coach University. Everyone deserves a coach! Coaching helps us to learn things we were not taught in school, and in a different way than traditional learning is presented. Coaching teaches us that we are whole, and that we have all the answers we need inside of us. Having a coach to help us navigate through life is not a luxury, it’s a necessity. LCU is changing the world, one day, one talk, one session at a time.”

Everything LCU does is about giving back to the world and presenting an open place where people can find coaching around topics that may currently be challenging them.

The coaches at LCU come from around the world and bring with them many different coaching niches. Many LCU coaches offer monthly PIF Talks™, which is an in-depth discussion around a specific topic. Faculty Coaches at LCU also offer weekly Let’s Coach 2023 sessions, which are designed to allow group participants more specific interaction throughout the session.

For more information, please go to www.lifecoachuniversity.com where the replays of PIF Talks™ and Let’s Coach 2023 sessions are available in the public domain.

Press release written by Liz Cresci, Founder of Legacy of Growth and Director of Coach Certification, Life Coach University.