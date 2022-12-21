Life Coaches from all around the world come together to coach.

We're on a mission to coach millions more.” — Dien Luu, Founder of Life Coach University

LONDON, ENGLAND, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A team of life coaches from all around the world are coming together to offer daily group coaching sessions. Life Coach University is on a mission to coach millions more.

Here are the life coaches and the topics they will focus on in their coaching sessions.

Life Coaching Principles with Dien Luu, Founder of Life Coach University

Beyond Grades and Diplomas with Joon Kim, Life Coach and Educational Consultant

Holistic Weight Loss and Health with Norma Frahn, Life Coach and Integrative Nutrition Coach

Leadership from Hell To Heaven with Anne Phey, Life Coach, Founder and Director of Leadership Coaching School

Your Life, Your Legacy with Liz Cresci, Life Coach and Strategic Growth Coach

Your Thriving Life with Lani Kim, Life Coach for Women in Leadership

Create Your Next Chapter with Nancy Sawyer, Life Coach and Founder of The Compass Club

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly with Jackson Tan, Life Coach and Wellness Advocate

How to Love Yourself and Enjoy Your Life with Chris Weals, Life Coach

Please go to www.lifecoachuniversity.com for more information.

This press release was written by Dien Luu, Life Coach and Founder of Life Coach University.