Life Coach University Is On A Mission To Coach Millions More
LONDON, ENGLAND, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A team of life coaches from all around the world are coming together to offer daily group coaching sessions. Life Coach University is on a mission to coach millions more.
Here are the life coaches and the topics they will focus on in their coaching sessions.
Life Coaching Principles with Dien Luu, Founder of Life Coach University
Beyond Grades and Diplomas with Joon Kim, Life Coach and Educational Consultant
Holistic Weight Loss and Health with Norma Frahn, Life Coach and Integrative Nutrition Coach
Leadership from Hell To Heaven with Anne Phey, Life Coach, Founder and Director of Leadership Coaching School
Your Life, Your Legacy with Liz Cresci, Life Coach and Strategic Growth Coach
Your Thriving Life with Lani Kim, Life Coach for Women in Leadership
Create Your Next Chapter with Nancy Sawyer, Life Coach and Founder of The Compass Club
The Good, The Bad and The Ugly with Jackson Tan, Life Coach and Wellness Advocate
How to Love Yourself and Enjoy Your Life with Chris Weals, Life Coach
Please go to www.lifecoachuniversity.com for more information.
This press release was written by Dien Luu, Life Coach and Founder of Life Coach University.
Dien Luu
Life Coach University
email us here