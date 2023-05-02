BOSS Audio Systems Reimagines Car Audio with New Website Focusing on Sparking Audiophile Community Engagement

With their newly branded website, BOSS Audio hopes to invite new consumers in to their community by making car audio shopping more accessible and inviting.

OXNARD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- BOSS Audio Systems is thrilled to announce a rebranding of their products. For over 30 years, BOSS Audio has utilized their in-house, acoustic, design, mechanical, and electronics engineers to develop an array of state-of-the-art car audio and video products, though with the brand’s launch of a newly branded website, BOSS Audio hopes to invite new consumers in to their community by making car audio shopping more accessible and inviting. They are taking the BOSS Audio shopping experience and community to the pinnacle with their new product fit guide, which expertly guides customers to selecting specific products that fit best with their vehicle’s make and model.As part of the new site debut, BOSS Audio has unveiled the "Boss Basics" video library, a comprehensive resource for anyone interested in learning the ins and outs of car audio, installation and build-out tips, and more. The library provides an array of tutorials and resources, aimed at making car audio accessible to anyone, regardless of their knowledge or experience level.BOSS Audio is also introducing "Build with BOSS” , which will showcase the DIY projects of select BOSS Audio customers. From professional 12v installers to weekend warriors who love to tinker to first-timers seeking a sense of accomplishment in completing a car audio installation job, “Build with Boss” will feature how car audio and music can enrich the lives of these various customer segments and overall the lives of the BOSS Audio community. The campaign will provide an array of inspiring stories from people of all walks of life, as well as tips and advice for those interested in taking on their own projects.The "BOSS Insiders" community is an online forum for audio enthusiasts to test out upcoming new products, and engage with others who share the same passion. The community provides a welcoming space for members to ask questions, share their work and knowledge, and get feedback from others.BOSS Audio is committed to providing a reliable audio experience, and stands behind their products with the best in class warranty. With the new-and-improved brand, BOSS Audio has created an immersive car audio experience, which allows anyone to learn, create, and share their work with the community. For more information, please visit www.bossaudio.com