Tide Rock Announces Michelle Williams as new President of MAT Recyclers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tide Rock, an unlevered buyout firm based in San Diego, announced the appointment of Michelle Williams as President of MAT Recyclers, its mattress recycling platform.
Williams brings more than 20 years of experience in business operations, sales, and account management to the role. She joins Tide Rock from Boston Consulting Group’s management consulting division and, previously, from GE Aerospace, where she held various leadership positions in the company’s aviation and commercial engine services business. Prior to GE, Williams served as a Naval Flight Officer in the U.S. Navy flying EA-6Bs and completed two combat deployments onboard the USS Carl Vinson supporting operations in Afghanistan and Iraq. She also served as the U.S. Special Operations Command Liaison Officer for the Joint Warfare Analysis Center.
"MAT Recyclers is already a leading mattress recycler in the Southern California market with tremendous potential for future growth. The company has been committed to closing the gap between the number of mattresses that are recycled and the number that are disposed of annually,” said Williams. “We believe that by developing new, direct relationships with high-volume mattress customers and expanding our existing footprint, we can make a significant impact on the environment."
The state of California is still only recycling a fraction of the mattresses that are disposed of annually, leaving millions of recyclable mattresses in landfills. MAT Recyclers sees additional opportunities to expand its existing footprint, including potential acquisitions in other regions of California and new operations in states with newly incorporated mattress recycling legislation.
“We are thrilled to welcome Michelle to the Tide Rock team,” said Mark Papp, President of Tide Rock YieldCo, “Her experience in leading complex operations, understanding of strategic opportunities and her passion for sustainability make her an ideal leader for MAT Recyclers. I am confident that she will be instrumental in helping us to grow our mattress recycling business and make a positive impact on the environment.”
Williams holds an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a B.S. in Ocean Engineering from the United States Naval Academy.
About Tide Rock
Tide Rock is an unlevered buyout firm that acquires companies with strong free cash flow and grows them to scale, while distributing high quarterly yield to its investors. It owns a portfolio of economically resilient business-to-business companies in the micro lower market, specifically in the manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. The company’s unique model consistently drives high yield returns, without the risk profile typically associated with other investment vehicles.
Candice Marshall
Candice Marshall
