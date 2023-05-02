Acra Lending, the Industry’s Leading Private Mortgage Lender, Chooses LoanPASS
A new-age technology system consolidates multiple PPEs into a single solution - reducing costs and enhancing the digital lending experience for borrowers.
In addition to our shared commitment to drive technology and business process transformation for all clients, the our rules engine was designed to give Acra complete control over products and pricing.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact:
— Bill Mitchell, CRO of LoanPASS
April Ball
BlackFin Group Marketing Services
Direct: (858) 848-9607
aball@BlackFin-Group.com
Acra Lending, the Industry’s Leading Private Mortgage Lender, Chooses LoanPASS
A new-age technology system consolidates multiple PPEs into a single solution - reducing costs and enhancing the digital lending experience for borrowers.
LoanPASS announces today that Citadel Servicing Corporation d/b/a Acra Lending has chosen LoanPASS as its pricing and loan decisioning engine for its lending products. LoanPASS has emerged as the industry leader in loan pricing and decisioning technologies for all lending products including non-QM, residential and commercial loans. The LoanPASS rules engine is modernizing the PPE industry by utilizing major advancements in technology to provide lenders and their customers with unrivaled functionality and control.
Irvine, California-based Acra Lending operates in 40 states and is one of the nation’s top non-QM lenders. A technologically forward company, Acra Lending offers programs and services through four distinct business channels: Wholesale, Consumer Direct, Investor, and Correspondent Lending. The company specializes in a cross section of lending asset classes including Non-QM, Fix and Flip, Rental Financing, and Bridge Loans.
“2023 is going to be a transformative year for Acra Lending,” said Gregory Meola, Managing Director, Head of Business Development & Strategy, Acra Lending. Acra’s customers are going to experience a major improvement in process innovation as we roll out the LoanPASS system to our rapidly growing community of mortgage brokers. LoanPASS will elevate Acra’s tech stack by consolidating a number of disparate pricing engines into one seamless, highly functional mobile and desktop application.
“We are thrilled to welcome Acra Lending as another new customer and valued partner,” stated Bill Mitchell, CRO of LoanPASS. “In addition to our shared commitment to drive technology and business process transformation for all our clients, the LoanPASS rules engine was designed to give Acra Lending complete control over products and pricing.” Mitchell said. “From day one, LoanPASS was designed and architected to break industry convention and disrupt the market for decisioning engine technologies. LoanPASS is now becoming recognized as the leader in advanced pricing engine technology solutions for lending institutions throughout the US.”
To learn more about LoanPASS, please reach out directly through our email (info@loanpass.io) or by phone (954-361-9714). LoanPASS will also be meeting with lenders and investors during the MBA Annual Secondary Conference in May 2023.
About Acra Lending (NMLS ID 144549)
Acra Lending is based in Irvine CA and operates in 40 states. Acra Lending offers programs for wholesale, consumer direct, investor, and correspondent lending. Throughout the mortgage industry, Acra Lending is widely known for responsible lending practices, product innovation, and operational efficiency. Acra Lending specializes in alternative income products, such as bank statements, asset depletion, and verification of employment programs. Acra’s programs include fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) for both owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied residential properties. For more information about Acra Lending, visit www.acralending.com or call 949-900-6630.
For mortgage professionals only. This information is intended for the exclusive use of licensed real estate and mortgage lending professionals in accordance with local laws and regulations. Distribution to the general public is prohibited. Rates and programs are subject to change without notice. Acra Lending is a DBA of Citadel Servicing Corporation. Acra Lending is an Equal Housing Lender and is committed to doing business in accordance with Federal Fair Lending Laws. National Mortgage Licensing System and Registry ID 144549
About LoanPASS
LoanPASS is an industry leader in rules-based loan decisioning and underwriting systems for all lending products. The LoanPASS open APIs allow seamless integrations with leading CRM, POS and LOS providers. LoanPASS empowers lenders with a no-code, SaaS application with unparalleled control over loan product pricing and underwriting decision output. LoanPASS targets a variety of lending sectors including mortgage investors, independent mortgage banks, private lenders, banks and credit unions. To learn more, visit the company’s website at www.LoanPASS.io or call 561-254-5971.
LoanPASS Media Contact:
BlackFin Group
ABall@BlackFin-Group.com
Cell: 858-848-9607
www.BlackFin-Group.com
April Ball
BlackFin Group
+1 949-326-5675
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn