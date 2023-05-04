Edcor Announces Debt-Free Degrees Program for Client Employees
The program assists Client employees fill skill gaps by earning college degrees or stackable certificate degrees without incurring the burden of student loans.TROY, MI, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Media Contact: Joseph Ranck, FireStarters Marketing 248.425.0409; jranck@firestartersmarketing.com
Edcor, a leading provider of education benefit administration, brings to you its Debt-Free Degrees program. The program aims to help Client employees fill skill gaps by earning college degrees or stackable certificate degrees without incurring the burden of student loans.
The employer Tuition Assistance benefits and scholarships from partner schools pay for the employee’s education, resulting in zero or minimal out-of-pocket costs for employees. It is available for traditional degree programs as well as short-term learning solutions that aim at filling skill gaps for specific areas.
The Debt-Free Degrees program provides a level playing field for all Client employees who wish to further their education, earn a degree, or upskill for their next role within the organization. Through the program, users will have access to a variety of partner institutions offering these programs and the freedom to select a school suiting their unique educational journey. There will be additional support provided, including academic counseling and career coaching, to help them map their trek to reach their destination in the shortest possible time.
Affordable Education
“We are excited to re-introduce this program to our Client employees with a much larger cohort of partner schools now offering this,” said Edcor CEO, Adrienne Way. “The debt-free degrees concept is not novel to us or the education sector. Many Edcor school partners have historically offered programs at the Client’s annual Tuition Assistance benefit limit, which leads to degrees over the course of studies.”
“What’s unique about our offering is the introduction of micro-credentials and stackable certificate degrees that make the program truly holistic. We believe education is the key to success, and we want to help our Client employees achieve their academic goals without the financial strain of student loan debt.”
Most debt-free degrees offered through Edcor’s educational partners are designed keeping in mind the tax-free limit of $5,250 both for employers and employees under IRS code 127. Each year the learners take the chosen courses and credits, and part of the cost is covered by the employer’s annual Tuition Assistance of $5,250. The remaining balance is sponsored by a grant or scholarship from the school, including books and certain fees, leading to a true debt-free experience.
“The popular notion that learners can’t acquire quality education without incurring massive student debt sounds ludicrous to me. At Edcor, debt-free degrees are offered by many of our esteemed school partners as well as available as a customizable solution from any partner school that the Client chooses to upskill its workforce from. These are all regionally and nationally accredited institutions of higher education that enjoy high brand recognition in the industry, and track records of providing top-quality education,” said Way.
Edcor appreciates the unique journeys all working professionals go through, thus offering them the freedom to pick a school of their choice from a wide number of school partners — making this a differentiator when compared to other programs.
The Debt-Free Degrees program is part of Edcor's commitment to investing in its Client employees and providing them the tools and resources needed to succeed both personally and professionally.
For more information about the Debt-Free Degrees program and other corporate education solutions offered by Edcor, please reach out to your Account Executive or contact us at solutions@edcor.com.
About Edcor
Edcor is a leading provider of corporate education solutions, helping Fortune 500 companies nationwide maximize their education benefits programs and enhance employee retention and engagement. With 40+ years of experience, Edcor has built a reputation for providing innovative, cost-effective, and customizable solutions to meet the unique needs of each Client.
Joseph Ranck
FireStarters Marketing
+1 248-425-0409
jranck@firestartersmarketing.com
