AgeRejuvenation Opens New Medical Spa in Westchase, FL

WESTCHASE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AgeRejuvenation, a Florida-based medical provider of regenerative and anti-aging medical treatments, has announced the re-opening of a new medical wellness clinic at 12615 Race Track Road in Westchase, Florida 33626. The clinic held its grand opening on Monday May 1, 2023.

The new and expanded location is a multifaceted medical wellness clinic that addresses weight loss, hormone imbalance, sexual dysfunction, and superficial signs of aging with treatments provided by a medical team led by board-certified medical providers, all focused on superior patient care.

The new AgeRejuvenation medical spa replaces the previous location in Westchase, and features more spacious patient care and treatment areas, at a more readily accessible address.

“We are thrilled to continue to bring our innovative and effective approach to medical challenges like weight loss, signs of aging, and hormone imbalances to our neighbors in Westchase,” said Age Rejuvenation's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dawn Ericsson MD “So many people are facing health and wellness issues that are not being fully addressed by the corporate medical establishment. That’s why our goal is not to simply treat symptoms, but to use advanced diagnostic testing that allows us to give our patients the best possible solutions, individually tailored to their needs.”

About AgeRejuvenation

AgeRejuvenation was founded in 2007 in Tampa Bay, FL and has expanded to five locations in the state, with three additional anti-aging clinics planned for locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and throughout the US. The company’s clinics provide patient counseling for medical weight loss, hormone therapy, and medical aesthetics focused on anti-aging and longevity treatments designed to help patients look and feel their best at any age.