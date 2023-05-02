Caribbean hotels offer hot summer deals
UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the arrival of summer draws near, travelers are preparing to embark on journeys to fresh, unexplored locales as well as tried-and-true favorite destinations. To woo these would-be visitors, many Caribbean hotels and resorts have come to market with special deals and promotions that are too good to pass up.
One example is Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau in the Bahamas, which is offering an exceptional savings package for families looking for a fun-filled summer vacation experience.
The “Suite Family Plan” offers a range of treats for the whole family, including up to 20 percent savings on brand-new luxury suites, complimentary meals for kids aged 12 and under, movie theater passes, and 2-for-1 bowling at the resort’s ICONS sports bar and entertainment complex. Guests will also receive a $50 resort credit per adult per stay.
Margaritaville’s summer deal is valid for travel through September 5, 2023, and travel must be booked by September 4, 2023.
Located on a gorgeous stretch of beach in downtown Nassau, the resort offers guests the perfect combination of relaxation and adventure.
The resort features 295 ocean view guest rooms, including 68 suites, ranging from one to four bedrooms. Beautifully appointed oceanfront rooms offer unobstructed views of crystal-clear Bahamian waters.
The resort’s top-rated Fins Up Waterpark, featuring waterslides, a lazy river and a FlowRider® Surf Machine, is rated among the best in the Caribbean.
Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau offers a variety of world-class eateries, from signature steakhouse JWB Prime Steak and Seafood to Frank & Lola’s Pizzeria, where the culinary team serves up sumptuous Caribbean and various international cuisines.
The main resort sits alongside One Particular Harbour residences, which offer an elevated lifestyle experience for guests and is within easy walking distance to Nassau’s hotspots, such as the Straw Market, Arawak Cay or “Fish Fry”, shopping, and dining.
For more information, visit www.margaritavilleresorts.com/margaritaville-beach-resort-nassau/all-offers/the-suite-family-plan-kids-eat-free.
Fond Doux Eco Resort in St. Lucia, a certified organic estate and a Green Globe-certified property, is offering big summer and fall savings.
Guests can enjoy a remarkable 40 percent off their stay, plus complimentary breakfast and the educational “Taste of Fond Doux Tour”, a guided experience during which visitors get to taste some of the fresh, tasty fruits the plantation produces.
And better yet, the deal, to be booked by September 30, is valid for travel between now and December 21, 2023.
The deal, named “Jounen Kwéyòl Heritage Escape”, is designed for Creole Day in October, during which the island’s French creole heritage is celebrated month-long with music, dance, cuisine, art, and other cultural expressions.
Nestled in the heart of Soufrière, St. Lucia, Fond Doux is a 19th-century eco-friendly colonial resort that is best known for its romantic, intimate and private “eco-luxurious” cottages.
The resort is situated amidst a 250-year-old cocoa plantation and features an assortment of 17 uniquely crafted cottages, two on-site restaurants, a collage of outdoor swimming pools, as well as an organic spa.
Fond Doux features a wedding gazebo, the Plas Cacao Chocolate shop, a traditional cocoa fermentary house, and a hall of fame display honoring St. Lucian icons.
Rather than building the historic colonial cottages from scratch, Fond Doux preserves St. Lucia’s architectural heritage by saving abandoned colonial buildings from around the island and restoring them. Furniture used in the cottages is made in St. Lucia to support local industry.
The Bamboo Restaurant offers a “plantation to plate” experience where the chef uses freshly picked fruits, vegetables and spices grown on the organic plantation to create authentic, delicious Creole dishes.
Fond Doux is a scenic 45-minute drive from the island’s international airport and just minutes away from St. Lucia’s main attractions, including The Pitons, Sulphur Springs – the “Caribbean’s only drive-in volcano” – and the best diving sites on the island, all within a prestigious UNESCO World Heritage Site.
A recent addition to its offerings is the Fond Doux Historical Park, featuring an 18th century French fortress, prison cells, a shrine, nature trails, picnic areas, Kaye Flore, and an interpretation center, aiming to teach locals as well as visitors about the history of St. Lucia.
For more information about Fond Doux Eco Resort, visit www.fonddouxresort.com.
