NYC Independent Film Festival goes rodeo
Bull riding and rodeo at the Producer's Club in ManhattanNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 15th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival in New York one Friday night is dedicated to all rodeo lovers. Two documentaries will be shown that evening in which the arts and skills of modern bull or horse riders are central. Two films, which are filmed so empathetically and close to the skin of their protagonists that you will, so to speak, leave the cinema with a sore bottom.
'SAVAGE' by Morgan Law.
An inspiring and intimate portal into the world’s most dangerous sport, through the journey of one man's grit and rugged willpower to achieve the elusive dream of becoming a world champion, in a game that is often life... or death. After winning the High School National Finals, being named PRCA reserve rookie of the year, and making the National Finals 3 times in 4 years, Clayton Savage was right where he had always dreamed about being, one of the best bull riders in the world. After a life altering diagnosis, shattered limbs, an infection that nearly required amputation, countless surgeries, and 60+ serious injuries, 10 years has passed. With a career plagued with infinite obstacles, it seemed like his riding days were reaching their end. His doctors, family and friends have all suggested that it’s time to hang up his rope.
But Clayton Savage isn’t your average cowboy. Regarded as one of the toughest bull riders around, he ignores all of the noise. At age 35, (currently the oldest top 50 bull rider in the world) he has decided to make a run at a comeback, one the sport of bull riding has never seen before.
'SAVAGE' is an impressive story, captivating and engaging.
'UNBROKEN' by director Bradford Robert King is also about bareback riding, but this time we're talking horses. And the main protagonist here is Kaycee Feild, an American professional rodeo cowboy who specializes in bareback riding. The son of five-time world champion Lewis Feild, Kaycee holds a record six bareback World Championships, the most in PRCA history. He has also earned 12 WFNR Qualifications and is a two-time Bareback Riding Champion of The American Rodeo. 'UNBROKEN' is a beautifully made portrait of a rodeo rider, a documentary in Hollywood style.
Rodeo evening with 'SAVAGE' and 'UNBROKEN' at NYCindieFF: Friday June 9, 2023 - at 5.00 pm - Theater 1 at the Producer's Club.
The NYC Independent Film Festival in New York focuses on independent filmmakers who do not have the support of major film companies, but often have to write, produce, finance and make their own film projects individually. To support those makers, the NYC Independent Film Festival is the platform to present their films for a week - from 4 to 11 June 2023 at the Producer's Club in New York, West 44th and 9th.
