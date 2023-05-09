Engage Mentoring and Inclusity to Co-Host Inclusive Leadership Forum Event

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Engage Mentoring and Inclusity announced today that they will be co-hosting the Inclusive Leadership Forum Information Sharing Session to be held virtually on June 8th from 12-1pm ET. The session will serve as an introduction to the Inclusive Leadership Forum and is intended for all people leaders who need mentorship as ongoing support for their roles. Interested attendees may register here. The event is offered at no cost, but space is limited!

The Inclusive Leadership Forum allows opportunities for peer group mentorship and coaching, as well as 1:1 mentoring on a variety of topics. The program allows people leaders to become part of a peer mentoring community to learn and grow as both a mentor and a mentee from others in the program.

"We are so excited to partner with Inclusity on this offering for people leaders in response to a tremendous need in the marketplace. Today’s leaders are under more pressure than ever before and a developmental program that offers 1:1 mentoring as well as peer group mentoring specifically for people leaders is long overdue," said Yalonda Brown , President of Diversity Initiatives at Engage Mentoring.

As a people leader, we know it is critical to have a strong network and access to other leaders to learn and grow from. It can be lonely at the top, and having a safe space to collaborate and build meaningful relationships is especially critical, and sometimes harder to access, for top executives.

Maria Arcocha White, Founder & CEO of Inclusity, and one of the facilitators for Forum participants stated, “The Inclusive Leadership Forum is such a unique opportunity for People Leaders and Executives! If you're an executive or business owner who is committed to inclusion, the ability to connect with other leaders in this confidential setting will elevate your understanding and skills. Our team has decades of experience coaching CEOs and executives at Fortune 500 companies, and we are thrilled to facilitate these engaging, meaningful conversations around inclusion.”

About Engage Mentoring

Engage Mentoring's mission is to transform cultures by leveraging software that provides access to meaningful relationships. We work with companies of all sizes and now offer leadership forums for professionals who work in the human resources and diversity space. Learn more at www.engagementoring.com.