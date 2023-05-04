Diego Barrios is an entertainment journalist challenging the Mexican showbiz with his unique style for over 20 years

Diego Barrios in his iconic style at every moment Diego Barrios is frequently seen in the hottest spots of the entertainment scene in Mexico. His lifestyle journalism and influencer status has allowing him to work for the most renowned Brands in Mexico. Always Diego is a reference in trends and fashion Diego Barrios has been around for 2 decades growing an impressive fandom.

Diego Barrios launches his YouTube channel He had create a trademark with his journalism style and his fashion approach to the entertainment world in Spanish.

Dynamic, tenacious, extroverted and addicted to fashion! He is Diego Barrios, the reporter of Televisa Univisión (Programa Hoy) who gets attention on social networks for his striking style of being, living and dressing.... He is working currently in the launch of his YouTube channel, in which he will share intimate moments and interviews with the cream of Mexican show businessHe would create the most entertaining content and interviews among many of his friends that happen to be remarkable celebrities on the scene. It is inevitable to notice his presence in the events and coverages He performs, and it is well known from the media of the showbiz in Mexico that all the favorite of Stars such as Gloria Trevi, Ninel Conde, Lorena Herrera, Alejandra Guzman, Paulina Rubio get interviewed by Diego as well as Belinda, who even has declared that the journalist is "her consen" and she herself asks to be interviewed only by him.Source of the photos: Instagram @diegobarriospop

Diego Barrios and his unique style to share the news