Elbaite's Samira Tollo to discuss Blockchain Security and Transparency at Australian Blockchain Week 2023

The logo for Elbaite cryptocurrency exchange Samira Tollo, Elbaite co-founder

Elbaite CTO and Co-Founder Samira Tollo joins exclusive panel at Australian Blockchain Week 2023 to talk about trust in digital currency exchanges.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain Australia, Australia's peak blockchain and digital asset body, has announced Elbaite CTO and Co-Founder Samira Tollo, as a panelist at Australian Blockchain Week 2023.

Tollo will join a lineup of distinguished blockchain specialists to participate in an intriguing and timely discussion about fostering trust in digital currency exchanges. Covering the best practices for security and transparency, this promises to be a thrilling and informative session, bringing together the greatest minds in crypto and blockchain to discuss how exchanges are keeping users safe in a post-FTX world and how users can keep themselves safe.

As CTO and Co-Founder of Elbaite self-custody crypto exchange, Tollo is a subject matter expert. Tollo and her brother Mortaza founded Elbaite in 2017 out of frustration with crypto exchange hacks and bad actors in the crypto space. Their desire to find a better solution drove them to start Elbaite, Australia's first wallet to wallet self-custody crypto exchange. Unlike common centralised exchanges, Elbaite does not hold or store users' crypto on its platform. Instead, Elbaite users store their crypto in their own self-custody wallets, and all trading is done wallet to wallet. This ensures that users' crypto is always stored with them, not with the exchange, providing protection against hacks, insolvencies, and bad actors.

Blockchain Week is the largest festival in Australia for blockchain, cryptocurrency, and digital assets. Starting on June 26th, 2023, over 150 experts from Australia and worldwide will come together for five days to share their knowledge and insights. They'll discuss the latest trends and developments in the industry and work together to find innovative solutions that will help make crypto and blockchain more mainstream globally, driving adoption and growth across all sectors.

Take advantage of this opportunity to hear from Samira Tollo and other distinguished panellists. For more information about Blockchain Week 2023, please visit their website at

