AI Robot Coffee b;eat to showcase demand forecasting and automated ordering at 'AWS Summit Seoul'
AI Robot Coffee b;eat to showcase demand forecasting and automated ordering at 'AWS Summit Seoul'EUNPYEONG-GU, SEOUL, KOREA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharing AI and ML-based business innovation cases
-AI Robot Coffee b;eat demonstrates its technology at 'AWS Summit Seoul'
-demand forecasting, automated ordering, and auto-tuning developed using Amazon Forecast
-Continues to strengthen AI capabilities to build SaaS-based unmanned store operating system
AI Robot Coffee b;eat from food-tech company b;eat corp., owned by Danal, today announced that it will exhibit b;eat and demonstrate its advanced AI-powered automation technology at Amazon Web Services (AWS) Summit Seoul.
AWS Summit Seoul, hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS) on May 3 and 4 at COEX in Samseong-dong, Seoul, is the largest cloud event in Korea for IT practitioners. Returning to an in-person event after four years, more than 8,000 people are expected to visit.
At AWS Summit Seoul, b;eat corp. will be exhibiting its AI Robot Coffee b;eat, for two days on the show floor showing visitors its demand forecasting, automated ordering, and hardware autotuning technologies, which are in-house developed using AWS technology. AI Robot Coffee b;eat is a futuristic cafe where the entire process of ordering, payment, brewing, and pickup is done without staffing for 24 hours, and is optimized for shop-in-shops, office cafes, apartment communities, and railway stations. Visitors will also be able to watch AI Robot Coffee b;eat make visitors’ coffee on-site and taste the consistent quality of the coffee.
Using Amazon Forecast, a service that enables easy and accurate metrics analysis using machine learning to predict business outcomes, and can be used for retail and inventory forecasting, workforce planning, travel demand forecasting. b;eat corp. has developed an AI system that accurately predicts the consumption of raw ingredients such as coffee beans and milk, as well as ice and syrup consumption, and automatically orders ingredients based on demand forecast data. This reduces logistics costs by minimizing ingredients waste and optimizing ordering frequency. The company also developed a machine learning-based hardware auto-tuning and speed-tuning system that minimizes error of dispensing ingredients, reducing repeated dispensing to prevent delays in coffee making time.
b;eat corp. previously presented these development cases in February at the AWS Innovate - Data and AI/ML specialty online conference, titled ‘How b;eat corp. is Using Amazon Forecast to Intelligentize and Automate its Unmanned Robot Café’.
b;eat corp. plans to commercialize the technologies introduced at the 'AWS Summit Seoul' and apply them to actual b;eat store operations within this year. Through this, the company plans to upgrade its in-house developed remote unmanned store operation system, 'i-MAD', to a platform based on software-as-a-service (SaaS).
“b;eat has been operating unmanned stores for more than five years. b;eat 3.0 leverages the world’s leading cloud, to apply data-driven architectures and accumulate large-scale data sufficient to implement AI and machine learning-based demand forecasting and auto-tuning technologies,” said Jee Sungwon, CEO of b;eat corp.
“We hope that many people will visit us at AWS Summit Seoul to see cases of b;eat's business innovation in traditional industries and experience AI Robot Coffee that delivers consistent taste with accurate brewing every time.”
AI Robot Coffee is rapidly spreading into various parts of the country, including Seoul, Gyeonggi, Daejeon, and Jeju, and increasing the number of stores.
Hyunjoo Kang
b;eat corp
+82 10-3122-4718
hyunjoo.kang@beatcorp.io