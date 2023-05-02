Hawaii Coffee Company Kona Earth Announces Kona-Inspired Gifts for Mother's Day
Kona Luxe Bath Set is one of the featured items in Kona Earth's new collection of gift items for Mother's Day.
Kona Earth, a family-run, Kona coffee farm located in Hawaii has announced a new collection of gifts for Mother’s Day.
The idea was to offer a Hawaiian spa experience that moms can enjoy at home. With delicious aromas and flavors, we hope to deliver the feeling of an island getaway, with treats for all the senses.”HOLUALOA, HI, USA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kona Earth, a family-run Kona coffee farm located in Hawaii has announced a new collection of gifts for Mother’s Day. In addition to featuring its single-estate, 100% Kona coffee, the collection includes coffee soaps & scrubs, candles, and gourmet 75% dark chocolate made with Kona cacao from the farm.
— Joanie Wynn, Kona Earth Co-Owner
Kona Earth owner Joanie Wynn curated the collection of Kona-inspired items. “The idea was to offer a Hawaiian spa experience that moms can enjoy at home. With delicious aromas and flavors, we hope to deliver the feeling of an island getaway with treats for all the senses." Joanie said. "Coffee has known exfoliating and antioxidant properties, so including coffee scrubs and soaps in our gift sets made sense.”
The company partnered with other artisanal makers to create the products featured in the gift sets. Soap maker Tiffany Riffer makes the coffee scrub soap using Kona Earth's roasted coffee beans. She mixes liquid and ground Kona coffee with emollients like coconut and olive oil.
The chocolate incorporates cacao from the Kona Earth farm. Hawai'i chocolatier Ken Melrose of Primavera Farm hand-pours the 75% dark chocolate bars scored into individual squares for savoring.
"The items we include in our gifts for Mother's Day had to evoke the relaxation and tranquility of Hawaii. They also had to be high-quality items that I love and use myself," Joanie added.
In addition to selling Kona coffee and gifts, husband and wife owners Steve and Joanie Wynn are committed to giving back with their “Care In Every Cup” initiative. A percentage of proceeds is donated to support the Hawaii-based non-profit Kohala Center. Specifically, their donations are directed to support reef preservation at Kahalu’u Bay.
“Giving back has always been a priority for us, and our customers like the idea of giving great Kona coffee gifts that benefit a great cause,” commented Steve Wynn.
Items from the collection can be purchased directly from the company’s online store. They are shipped via FedEx to mainland customers, or pick-up is available for locals living in Hawai’i.
ABOUT THE GIFT COLLECTION
The Kona Earth gift collection includes items starting at $30. Many are packaged in chic burlap mini-bags or gift boxes, making them easy to wrap or ship. One popular item is the Kona Coffee Scrub soap, made with liquid and ground Kona coffee. It combines the antioxidant and exfoliating benefits of coffee with the moisturizing & skin-soothing benefits of coconut and olive oil in a long-lasting bar. Other Kona-inspired gifts include the “Kona Luxe Bath Set”, “Taste of Kona Coffee and Chocolate,” and “Ultimate Hawaiian Spa Day Experience.”
ABOUT KONA EARTH
Kona Earth is a family-owned and operated coffee farm on the Big Island of Hawaii. Nurtured from seed to cup, its single estate, 100% Kona coffee is small-batch roasted on-site and shipped farm-direct for supreme freshness. Their popular Hawaiian specialty coffee is sold directly to consumers via their online store konaearth.com
Kona Earth’s farm is situated at 2200 ft on the tropical slopes of the Hualalai volcano. The high mountain “mauka” climate allows the coffee trees to grow lush. Cooler temperatures and ample rainfall make for ideal growing conditions. The fruit matures slowly, resulting in coffee beans of remarkable size and quality.
ABOUT KONA COFFEE
The Kona Coffee Belt is a tiny strip of land on the western side of Big Island, Hawaii. Just a few miles wide and about 30 miles long, the area is known for growing Kona Typica, an exceptionally fine Arabica coffee. The area's microclimate combines a mild, tropical climate with minor temperature variations and mineral-rich, volcanic soil. The only gourmet specialty grown within the United States, Kona coffee reflects fair trade labor practices and is universally prized among coffee aficionados.
Joanie Wynn
Kona Earth Coffee
+1 415-602-6259
info@konaearth.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Aloha from Kona Earth Coffee Farms