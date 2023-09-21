Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,520 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,393 in the last 365 days.

Coryell Roofing Welcomes Kyle Reynolds as Oklahoma Education Consultant

Kyle Reynolds, Oklahoma Education Consultant

Kyle Reynolds, Oklahoma Education Consultant

Coryell Roofing and Construction Logo

Coryell Roofing and Construction Logo

Coryell Roofing hires seasoned public education professional Kyle Reynolds as OK Education Consultant, enhancing their expertise and client relationships.

Coryell Roofing's strong focus on doing things right the first time resonated with me.”
— Kyle Reynolds, Oklahoma Education Consultant
OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coryell Roofing, a top commercial roofing company, is excited to welcome Kyle Reynolds to their team as an Oklahoma Education Consultant. With a strong background in the public education sector and an exceptional ability to foster customer service and relationships, Kyle is poised to be a vital asset to the Coryell Roofing team.

Kyle's journey in the roofing industry began during high school, where he worked on various roofing projects after a major hailstorm. This early experience taught him the value of hard work, efficiency, and attention to detail. Since then, Kyle has dedicated 28 years of his career to public education, cultivating strong relationships with colleagues and friends alike.

Upon witnessing Coryell Roofing's professionalism and commitment to quality work, Kyle knew he wanted to join the team. "The manufacturer's warranty, backed for the duration of the warranty, provides peace of mind for schools," he explained. "Coryell Roofing's strong focus on doing things right the first time resonated with me."

In his new role, Kyle aims to leverage his experience and connections in public education to help the company grow. His empathetic and effective listening skills, honed throughout his career, will be invaluable as he builds strong client relationships.

Kyle believes that permitting team members to fail and embracing collective intelligence is crucial for collaborative work. His leadership philosophy aligns perfectly with Coryell Roofing's family-oriented and hardworking culture.

When asked about balancing work and personal life, Kyle emphasized the importance of daily physical exercise and meditation. In his free time, he enjoys running, working out in the gym, reading newspapers, and listening to contemporary Christian music.

Please join us in welcoming Kyle Reynolds to the Coryell Roofing team. We are confident that his expertise and dedication will contribute significantly to our mission of providing top-notch commercial roofing services.

About Coryell Roofing:
Coryell Roofing is a premier commercial roofing company specializing in high-quality roofing solutions for businesses and educational institutions. With a commitment to professionalism, attention to detail, and outstanding customer service, Coryell Roofing has become a trusted name in the industry. For more information, visit www.coryellroofing.com.

Janelle Nightingale
Coryell Roofing
+1 405-408-0811
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Coryell Roofing Welcomes Kyle Reynolds as Oklahoma Education Consultant

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more