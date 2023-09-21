Coryell Roofing Welcomes Kyle Reynolds as Oklahoma Education Consultant
Coryell Roofing hires seasoned public education professional Kyle Reynolds as OK Education Consultant, enhancing their expertise and client relationships.
Coryell Roofing's strong focus on doing things right the first time resonated with me.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coryell Roofing, a top commercial roofing company, is excited to welcome Kyle Reynolds to their team as an Oklahoma Education Consultant. With a strong background in the public education sector and an exceptional ability to foster customer service and relationships, Kyle is poised to be a vital asset to the Coryell Roofing team.
— Kyle Reynolds, Oklahoma Education Consultant
Kyle's journey in the roofing industry began during high school, where he worked on various roofing projects after a major hailstorm. This early experience taught him the value of hard work, efficiency, and attention to detail. Since then, Kyle has dedicated 28 years of his career to public education, cultivating strong relationships with colleagues and friends alike.
Upon witnessing Coryell Roofing's professionalism and commitment to quality work, Kyle knew he wanted to join the team. "The manufacturer's warranty, backed for the duration of the warranty, provides peace of mind for schools," he explained. "Coryell Roofing's strong focus on doing things right the first time resonated with me."
In his new role, Kyle aims to leverage his experience and connections in public education to help the company grow. His empathetic and effective listening skills, honed throughout his career, will be invaluable as he builds strong client relationships.
Kyle believes that permitting team members to fail and embracing collective intelligence is crucial for collaborative work. His leadership philosophy aligns perfectly with Coryell Roofing's family-oriented and hardworking culture.
When asked about balancing work and personal life, Kyle emphasized the importance of daily physical exercise and meditation. In his free time, he enjoys running, working out in the gym, reading newspapers, and listening to contemporary Christian music.
Please join us in welcoming Kyle Reynolds to the Coryell Roofing team. We are confident that his expertise and dedication will contribute significantly to our mission of providing top-notch commercial roofing services.
About Coryell Roofing:
Coryell Roofing is a premier commercial roofing company specializing in high-quality roofing solutions for businesses and educational institutions. With a commitment to professionalism, attention to detail, and outstanding customer service, Coryell Roofing has become a trusted name in the industry. For more information, visit www.coryellroofing.com.
