Major Drivers Fuel Growth in U.S. Video and Integrated Operating Room Equipment Market with Stryker at the Helm

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a globally recognized consulting and market research firm, has recently released an exclusive report on the Video and Integrated Operating Room Equipment Market in the United States. The research provides valuable insights into market trends, developments, and competition. According to the report, the two major drivers in the industry are the introduction of Hybrid Operating rooms and the shift from high definition (HD) to 4K surgical display and camera system devices. The reason for the prevalence of these drivers in the market is their ability to improve efficiency, which is crucial for every operating room. The implementation of versatile solutions in operating rooms not only saves critical time but also offers hospitals the flexibility to provide more patient care, both for open and minimally invasive surgeries. This can ultimately benefit the general public by enabling healthcare facilities to deliver a higher volume of medical procedures with greater efficiency and effectiveness.

iData Research, the overall U.S. Video and Integrated Operating Room Equipment Market was valued at $3.8 billion in 2022. The report also highlights the market's projected growth, with expert analysts predicting a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.9% over the forecast period. By 2029, the market value is expected to exceed $8.9 billion, reflecting a significant increase in demand for advanced operating room equipment in the healthcare industry. This comprehensive report covers industry dynamics, unit sales, ASPs, market drivers and limiters, market share statistics, key industry competitors, and more, for all the segments of the market analyzed.

The report’s segmentation includes detailed analysis of several markets including: Integrated OR management software, hybrid OR components, hybrid OR imaging systems, surgical displays and picture archiving communication system (PACS) monitors, surgical lighting, surgical booms, surgical tables, surgical headlights, surgical microscopes, surgical camera systems, image management devices, surgical light sources, medical photo printers, and combination consoles.

Stryker, Karl Storz, and Steris were the top three market share leaders in the U.S. Video and Integrated Operating Room Equipment Market in 2022. Stryker, a pioneer in the integration business since 1992, has been a prominent player in the market thanks to its versatile product portfolio that caters to a wide range of market segments. Stryker's ability to provide superior products across all market segments has made it the preferred choice for purchasing facilities that seek a one-stop solution. This has enabled the company to capture the market leader position in 8 segments across the market, cementing its position as the leader in the U.S. Video and Integrated Operating Room Equipment Market.

Purchase and sales data are crucial in the Video and Integrated Operating Room Equipment Market, where facilities prefer to source most of their products from a single company. In addition to syndicated research and reports, iData's innovative MedSKU solution provides companies with a comprehensive understanding of the market at the SKU level, allowing for better insights into market shares, pricing, and unit sales of competing brands through purchase data analysis. View iData’s ground-breaking MedSKU Solution.

