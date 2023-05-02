INPOWER GLOBAL INSURANCE SERVICES ADDS SVP BEN BROWN TO LEAD CLEAN ENERGY-US OFFSHORE WIND DIVISION FROM PORTLAND OFFICE

INpower Global Insurance Services is excited to announce a new office location, and Senior Vice President

LADERA RANCH, CA, USA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SVP Ben Brown will be the Managing Director of INpower’s Clean Energy-US Offshore Wind Division from the new office in Portland, Maine.

Mr. Brown is an experienced offshore wind technology and supply chain development expert who specializes in identifying opportunities and structuring executable plans which guide project teams in delivering impactful results. He has over 11 years of experience in the offshore wind, marine hydrokinetic, aquaculture, and renewable biofuel industries.

“Ben Brown’s technical skills and experience structuring projects fit well at INpower, and he will be a powerful addition to our team,” said Bart Le Fevre, President and CEO of INpower. “His ability to articulate the myriad coverage considerations within the offshore wind arena will be game changing.”

Prior to joining INpower, Mr. Brown was a Senior Director of Industry Education in the offshore wind industry, where he developed educational products and services to teach companies, state and federal policy makers, and electricity market operators about the offshore wind industry. He consulted with companies on technology commercialization, supply chain entry, and project development needs; while also consulting with federal agencies and state governments on the impacts of policy and regulation.

“Bart and the INpower team have built one of the most respected and successful specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firms in the world,” Mr. Brown said. “I have contributed to technology, project, and policy development; and now I am excited to use this knowledge and assist the iNpower team in delivering specialist insurance to project developers and owners; offshore vessel owner, operators, and charterers; and project component and service providers from our Portland office.”

Before entering the insurance field, Mr. Brown was decorated as an Eagle Scout by the Boy Scouts of America. He earned a BA in International Relations from Wheaton College in Norton, MA and his MA in Global Policy as well as a ME and MS in Resource Economics and Policy from the University of Maine in Orono.

About INpower Global Insurance Services

INpower Global Insurance Services, LLC has been insuring business prosperity since 2008 by sheltering clients with specialty Insurance, Benefits, and Risk Management Solutions.

As a specialty insurance brokerage & risk management firm since 2008, INpower knows that business innovation generates risk. Our risk management mission is simple: to provide our clients with deep insurance expertise, thoughtful enterprise risk management counsel, and fierce claims advocacy.

We believe that specialty insurance placements in today’s rapidly changing marketplace need true risk proficiency, quality underwriter relationships, and a genuinely fresh perspective.

INpower tailors insurance and supply-chain risk programs for complex ventures in specialties like manufacturing, energy/marine, clean energy/clean technology, environmental, construction, real estate, aviation, hospitality, transportation, healthcare, technology, and more.