INPOWER GLOBAL INSURANCE SERVICES ADDS SVP RICK COLLINS TO LEAD NEW COMMUNICATION, MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY DIVISION

INpower is launching a Communication, Media & Technology division that will be managed by our new Senior Vice President and Managing Director Rick A. Collins.

LADERA RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Collins will oversee division operations from INpower’s new Long Island office in Melville, New York.

Mr. Collins has built, launched, and grown profitable organizations for more than 20 years as an SVP, management consultant, and director of business development. At INpower, Mr. Collins will leverage more than 30 years of commercial insurance expertise to nurture strategic relationships with new and existing clients and expand the firm’s portfolio on the East Coast.

“Rick Collins is a sought-after and passionate business partner who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the INpower team,” said Bart Le Fevre, President and CEO of INpower. “Rick’s leadership will be essential as Managing Director of our exciting new Communication, Media & Technology division.”

Before joining INpower, Mr. Collins served as an SVP for several insurance brokerages in the New York area, including Marsh, Lockton Companies, and Insurance Office of America. His creative solutions for complex challenges and ability to align insurance needs and coverage are immensely valuable for clients.

“Bart and the INpower team are a great fit already, and I can’t wait to hit the ground running,” Mr. Collins said. “Our new office is already discussing bespoke insurance plans for clients who need protection against emerging market challenges.”

In addition to his proficiencies in risk management, Mr. Collins is an articulate and persuasive communicator. He has delivered more than 1,000 product seminars and is a regular guest speaker at events for decision-makers and industry professionals.

About INpower Global Insurance Services

INpower Global Insurance Services, LLC has been insuring business prosperity since 2008 by sheltering clients with specialty Insurance, Benefits, and Risk Management Solutions.

As a specialty insurance brokerage & risk management firm since 2008, INpower knows that business innovation generates risk. Our risk management mission is simple: to provide our clients with deep insurance expertise, thoughtful enterprise risk management counsel, and fierce claims advocacy.

We believe that specialty insurance placements in today’s rapidly changing marketplace need true risk proficiency, quality underwriter relationships, and a genuinely fresh perspective.

INpower tailors insurance and supply-chain risk programs for complex ventures in specialties like manufacturing, energy/marine, clean energy/clean technology, environmental, construction, real estate, aviation, hospitality, transportation, healthcare, technology, and more.