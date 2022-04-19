NEW INPOWER GLOBAL INSURANCE SERVICES MANAGING DIRECTOR TIM WOODHULL TO LEAD M & A PRACTICE FROM MIDTOWN NEW YORK OFFICE

INpower Global Insurance Services is pleased to announce our new Mergers and Acquisitions Practice division, headquartered in Midtown New York City, New York.

Tim Woodhull’s experience and skillset are a perfect fit at INpower, and we’re very happy to have him aboard” — Bart LeFevre

LADERA RANCH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INpower Global Insurance Services is pleased to announce our new Mergers and Acquisitions Practice division, which will be headquartered in our new office in Midtown New York City, New York. Timothy Woodhull, the latest addition to the INpower team, will serve as Managing Director.

The new division will leverage Mr. Woodhull’s experience in the insurance brokerage and risk mitigation industry by focusing on mergers and acquisitions. In addition to alternative asset and private equity management, Mr. Woodhull’s specialties include real estate, construction, bio/tech, middle market, and high-net-worth personal accounts.

“Tim Woodhull’s experience and skillset are a perfect fit at INpower, and we’re very happy to have him aboard,” said Bart Le Fevre, President and CEO of INpower. “Tim’s track record of providing valuable guidance for commercial and private clients is ideal for our growing Mergers and Acquisitions Practice.”

Before joining INpower, Mr. Woodhull served as an Executive Vice President and Managing Director for a leading insurance brokerage and risk solutions firm. His willingness to advocate for clients and offer unbiased advice are crucial for maximizing coverage, minimizing premiums, and mitigating risk.

“I’m very pleased to join Bart and lead this new division of the INpower team,” said Mr. Woodhull. “Our New York office is a great location for cultivating relationships and building long-term success with our partners.”

Mr. Woodhull is a fixture in the New York insurance industry who has worked on some of the nation’s largest and most complex casualty insurance programs, both as a broker and a senior client executive. He has held senior production and account management positions at brokers Palmer & Cay, Willis Corroon, and Johnson & Higgins, and is the founder and managing partner of Northern Light Holdings LLC.

About INpower Global Insurance Services

INpower Global Insurance Services, LLC has been insuring business prosperity since 2008 by sheltering clients with specialty Insurance, Benefits, and Risk Management Solutions.

As a specialty insurance brokerage & risk management firm since 2008, INpower knows that business innovation generates risk. Our risk management mission is simple: to provide our clients with deep insurance expertise, thoughtful enterprise risk management counsel, and fierce claims advocacy.

We believe that specialty insurance placements in today’s rapidly changing marketplace need true risk proficiency, quality underwriter relationships, and a genuinely fresh perspective.

INpower tailors insurance and supply-chain risk programs for complex ventures in specialties like manufacturing, energy/marine, clean energy/clean technology, environmental, construction, real estate, aviation, hospitality, transportation, healthcare, technology, and more.