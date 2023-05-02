Proven Media to Moderate “Meet the Cannabis Press” Panel at the Upcoming 2023 Cannabis Marketing Summit in Denver
The Cannabis Marketing Summit provides attendees with an opportunity to meet, network and collaborate with leading cannabis marketing and advertising executives, media personnel, and business owners from across the country.
Proven Media to collaborate with the Cannabis Marketing Association to bring together top industry editors at the June 21-23 event.
It's not every day that you get face time and the opportunity to speak with some of the most well-established editors and journalists in the cannabis space.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Proven Media, one of the country’s leading cannabis marketing communication and public relations firms, today announced their team will be spearheading the Meet the Cannabis Press panel in collaboration with the Cannabis Marketing Association at their annual Summit in Denver, Colorado.
The conference will take place from Wednesday to Friday, June 21-23, at the Hilton Denver City Center, 1701 California St., in Denver. Early bird pricing starts at $399 for CMA members and $450 for non-members. Tickets and discounted hotel rates are available at www.TheCannabisMarketingAssociation.com.
The event will span across three stages, providing attendees with an opportunity to meet, network and collaborate with cannabis marketing and advertising executives, media personnel, and business owners from across the country. Attendees will have access to expert speakers, cutting-edge panels, and exclusive opportunities that showcase marketing innovations and best practices for brands and retailers. The Summit will feature hands-on workshops to help attendees learn about tools, emerging technologies, tactics, and data that produce powerful, effective strategies and campaigns.
The Meet the Cannabis Press panel takes place during the Summit on Thursday, June 22 from 2-3pm MT. The must-attend panel is moderated by Kim Prince, founder and CEO at Proven Media, and coordinated by Sadie Thompson, Proven Media’s Senior Publicist. The star-studded panel lineup includes Kate Lavin, magazine editor at MJBizDaily; Jenel Stelton-Holtmeier, managing editor at Green Market Report; Rachelle Gordon, senior editor at GreenState; and Brian Beckley, managing editor at Marijuana Venture.
“It's not every day that you get face time and the opportunity to speak with some of the most well-established editors and journalists in the cannabis space,” Prince said. “As active members of the Cannabis Marketing Association, and their PR agency of record, my team is thrilled to share our knowledge of the importance of marketing and communication in the highly regulated and competitive cannabis sector.”
Established in 2009, Proven Media was named among the “Top 5 Most Powerful PR Firms” by the NYC Observer, recognized in the Phoenix Business Journal’s “Book of Lists,” and called a “Star Maker” in North Valley Magazine, among other accolades. The marketing and communications firm navigates its varied roster of cannabis organizations through the ever-changing compliance regulations of the industry. Known for strategic planning and investor communications, press relations and media outreach, brand development, marketing case studies, and large-scale conference promotion, Proven Media represents many private and publicly traded cannabis companies across the globe. For information, visit provenmedia.com.
About Proven Media
Proven Media, established in 2009, is a national marketing communications and public relations firm dedicated to privately owned and publicly traded cannabis companies. Named one of the Top PR Companies by the Phoenix Business Journal’s “Book of Lists” among other accolades, the firm specializes in corporate, investor, and stakeholder communications, strategic planning, press relations and media outreach, brand development, marketing case studies, and large-scale conference promotion. To learn more, visit provenmedia.com.
About Cannabis Marketing Association (CMA)
Cannabis Marketing Association (CMA) is a membership organization focused on education and best practices for industry marketers. CMA’s mission is to bring a positive perception to, and authentic understanding of, cannabis and its consumers around the world. CMA does this by supporting the professional growth of cannabis communications professionals by providing industry education, cultivating community, and establishing best practices. For more information about Cannabis Marketing Association or Cannabis Marketing Summit, visit www.TheCannabisMarketingAssociation.com.
