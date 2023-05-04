Jhoiey Ramirez celebrates 25 years in Design

Jhoiey Ramirez Designer and Artist Jhoiey Ramirez one of the most recognized multidisciplinary Filipino-American artist painting oil on canvas Jhoiey Ramirez has been as the creative Director Of Jhoiey Studio, and the Syco Collective Inc Jhoiey working on her glass and pottery collection in Umbria Italy. Uvah has become a great inspiration for products and lifestyle of dog owners.

One of the most influential Filipino American designer and artist, she’s celebrating a quarter of a century of her creations that rock your world

I am motivated by my passion to create! Whether it be fashion, art, ceramics. I learned from the best mentor one can ever asked for… LOR CALMA!” — Jhoiey Ramirez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Jhoiey Ramirez starts the celebration of her first 25 years a Designer with new up coming projects. She’s undoubtedly one of the most remarkable female Filipino-American designer, whose career has been marked by a great ability to infuse her audience with great living spaces, influential and aspirational lifestyles. Her work has coexist surrounded by beautiful architecture and landscaping designs transforming spaces. Through her visionary approach to design for the built environment, Ramirez has consistently inspired and delighted her clients, helping them to re-create their lives in scenarios that are both functional and aesthetically stunning. Her work is a testament to her talent, creativity, and dedication to the field of design.Jhoiey Ramirez is a truly versatile artist, whose wide-ranging interests and talents have led her to explore different disciplines from designing in the build environment and visual art forms to entrepreneurship. Her holistic approach to creativity and business has made her a force to be reckoned with in the industry, and her ability to seamlessly integrate different fields has set her apart as a truly innovative thinker. She was also handpicked by the Italian Regional Government of Umbria to develop a modernization plan for the region's famous majolica deruta, which yielded a collection of 3 dinnerware designs still being produced in Deruta, Italy.After ten years of being a sole principal of her studio, she pivoted to collaborate with two of her similarly accomplished colleagues with parallel career trajectory. Jhoiey steps into her new role to celebrate her career of25 years as Creative Director for The Sycamore Collective, Inc., heading up a team-centric collaborative environment of highly talented individuals.“LOR CALMA was a true renaissance man” -says Jhoiey. He is one of the most worldwide renowned Filipino architect, interior designer, a furniture maker, a jewelry designer, a sculptor, a painter, an artist. He has been one of her greatest influences through Ramirez career. She has really admire him and in her early years she had the opportunity to work for him.She expresses her creativity in art by honing skills in different mediums: photography, painting, drawing, sculpture, ceramics, woodworking & glass blowing. Her travels have expanded her horizon in terms of global inspiration which compliments her clients’ lifestyle. Ramirez has had a stint as a gallery curator at ChomaFlux at Santa Monica. Ca. She has done group and solo shows as a painter and sculptor and She has been a published poet too and she will do more solo exhibitions during this year.She continues her valuable contribution in the built environment by partnering with brands she respects and brands that care about the environment as much as she does. She is developing her own product lines and also She serves as a consultant and mentor to other fabrication, design and development companies, sharing her knowledge and expertise. She has been involved in shaping young minds in design schools for over ten years, inspiring everyone she crosses paths with to improve their design ethos. Recently She is a brand ambassador for some wellness and design products like Thermasol, Buster+Punch, among others.Currently, Ramirez is developing design concepts for a wellness resort that incorporates the principles of Biomimicry. She is also developing her own furniture and home fashion lines.Ramirez's residential designs have also been featured in the Netflix series Selling Sunset. She has been featured and quoted in several remarkable publications like Wall Street Journal and Forbes Magazine.Lately her life is full with traveling, and enjoying entertaining family and friends in her home she built. Of course her special moments are bond by cuddling up with her English bulldog named Uvah, Uvah has evolved her design and integrate a lot of products and lines for dog owners too.

Principal Design by Jhoiey Ramirez, from Studio Jhoiey Inc., walk us through this luxury bedroom suite HGTV DESIGN STORIES