Recognized internationally Italian Filmmaker Claudia Ventura awarded After Her Opera Prima 'The Three of Us'

Claudia Ventura is a dynamic and passionate Italian filmmaker, producer, director, screenwriter, and editor whose creative voice continues to gain recognition across the international film industry. Her opera prima, The Three of Us, marked the beginning of a promising and highly recognized career. The short drama has received international attention through prestigious film festivals, awards and international nominations Claudia Ventura stands as a recognized Italian filmmaker with a growing international presence, a strong body of work, and a debut film that has already positioned her among emerging talents to watch. Claudia Ventura during her days filming The Three of Us in Los Angeles, California, a project that marked the beginning of her journey as an Italian filmmaker expanding her creative voice Behind the scenes of The Three of Us in Los Angeles, where Claudia Ventura brought her opera prima to life with passion, discipline, and a powerful vision that would later receive international recognition.

Claudia Ventura starts a promising film career with a debut awarded around the world in several film festivals and categories

I make film to sit with what we usually look away from” — Claudia Ventura-Italian Film Director

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Born and raised in Italy at Sardinia island Claudia enclosed a multicultural background and a strong foundation in filmmaking from the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles, She has developed a distinctive artistic identity rooted in an emotional depth, visual sensitivity, and powerful storytelling. The short drama has received international attention through prestigious film festivals, awards, nominations, finalist placements, semi-finalist recognitions, honorable mentions, and official selections across the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Through The Three of Us, Claudia Ventura introduced herself as a filmmaker capable of exploring complex emotional themes with intimacy, detail, and authenticity, creating stories that resonate deeply with audiences.As a filmmaker, Ventura brings versatility and range to every project she develops. Her work expands across drama, thriller, comedy, western, horror comedy, and social-issue storytelling, reflecting her adaptability and her ability to work within different genres and cultural contexts. She has served as producer, director, writer, and editor on several projects, including The Three of Us, Vultures, My Sea In Here, Same End, My Bloody Valentine, Party Girls, and …Not Today, Little Brat! Her work as a writer also includes The Last Rewind, Angelina, June, and Opposites.Beyond her own directorial and writing projects, Claudia Ventura has continued building a strong professional path through multiple key production roles. She has collaborated as editor on Jacuzzi, as first assistant director on Day Lily by Jalpan Nanavati and Hot Samantha by Frank Zanella, and as script supervisor on Death Walks Into a Bar by Jalpan Nanavati and Bad Hair Day by Justin Paul Williams. She has also served as producer on The Three of Us and Hot Samantha, strengthening her experience across both creative and production leadership.Claudia Ventura’s skill set includes creative direction, teamwork and collaboration, project management, writing, problem solving, decision-making, multilingual communication, editing, and cross-cultural creative development for films in entertainment an artistic projects. Fluent in Italian as her native language, and also able to communicate in English and Spanish, she brings an international perspective to her work and continues to position herself between Italy and the United States as a filmmaker with a global vision.Her debut short film The Three of Us has received significant international recognition. The film earned honorable mentions at The Macoproject Film Festival 2025 in New York City and Folkestone Film Festival 2026 in Kent, United Kingdom. It was also selected by major international festivals, including Miami Beach Film Festival 2026 in the Social Issues Category, Love & Hope International Film Festival 2026 in the Drama Short Film Category, The Flight Deck Film Festival 2026 in the Best Short Film Category, and Liberty Films Festival 2026 in the Best Short Film Category.The Three of Us also received important nominations, including IndieX Film Fest 2025 for Best Drama Short, ETHOS Film Awards 2026 in the Short Film Fiction Category, and IndieX Film Fest 2026 for Best Cinematography. The film advanced as semi-finalist and finalist in several respected competitions, including Indie Short Fest 2026 for Best Drama Short, Independent Shorts Awards International Film Festival 2026 for Best Drama Short, Dumbo Film Festival 2026 in the Short Narrative Category, and finalist recognition at ORION IFF International Film Festival 2026 for Best Short Narrative Film.International awards have further established Claudia Ventura’s artistic credibility. The Three of Us received Best Drama at Florence Film Awards 2026, Best Drama Short Film and Best First Time Director Short Film at Crown Point International Film Festival 2026, the Gold Award for Drama at Hollywood Gold Awards 2026, Best Drama Short at Hollywood Blood Horror Festival 2026, and multiple honors at New York Movie Awards 2026, including Best First Time Director, Silver Award for Drama, Silver Award for Director, and Gold Award for Screenplay. The film also received Best Picture, Best Indie Film, and Best Original Story at Festigious Los Angeles Monthly Film Competition 2026, Best Drama at Paradise Film Festival 2026, Best Cinematography at Critics Society Film Festival 2025, and Best Short Film at Rainier Film Festival 2026 for The Three of Us.After the recognition of The Three of Us, Claudia Ventura continues her expansion in the film industry with new projects that reflect her ambition, discipline, and evolving creative universe. One of her most promising current projects is Vultures, a working title drama that represents the next stage of her development as a filmmaker. With Vultures, Ventura continues building narratives that explore human complexity, emotional tension, and the intimate spaces where identity, memory, conflict, and transformation intersect.Her creative path also includes several projects in development that promise to expand her cinematic voice from Italy to the United States and beyond. Through films such as My Sea In Here, Same End, My Bloody Valentine, Party Girls, …Not Today, Little Brat!, The Last Rewind, Angelina, June, and Opposites, Ventura demonstrates a rare ability to move across genres while maintaining a strong emotional and visual signature.Her career reflects dedication, artistic discipline, multilingual communication, and a commitment to telling stories that challenge conventions while creating meaningful connections with audiences worldwide.

Claudia Ventura shares the story behind her career, her creative journey, and the international recognition she has received as a Filmmmaker

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