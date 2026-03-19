GUATEMALA AS THE EPICENTER OF LATIN AMERICAN FASHION WITH SEMANA DE LA MODA

Today, Guatemala stands as one of the pioneers leading this movement. A country that honors its heritage while embracing innovation. José Forteza is a key editorial figure at Vogue Mexico and Latin America. He received From founders Bryan Quan and Emely Benítez de Quan, a special award and recognition for his outstanding contribution to the growth and visibility of Latin American fashion. What took place in Guatemala was more than a fashion week. It was a declaration. A declaration that Latin American fashion is not waiting for validation, it is creating its own space, its own voice, and its own global impact. Museo Miraflores became a stage for storytelling through design. The day highlighted the richness of Latin American creativity, where each collection contributed to a broader dialogue. The opening at Centro Cívico led by Adidas Originals set a powerful tone. The fusion of street culture performance, and high level production transformed the space into an immersive experience, signaling that this was not just a runway a statement of cultural relevance.

From March 11 to 14, Semana de la Moda Guatemala 2026 positioned the country on Latin American fashion, where culture, creativity, and global vision converged.

A powerful affirmation of the talent, identity and creative evolution of our industry” — Jose Vielman, International Fashion Pr and Guatemalan Image Curator

HOLLYWOOD , CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a region that continues to evolve and expand its influence, Guatemala stood out not as an emerging player, but as a leading platform shaping the narrative of contemporary fashion in Latin America. Through a carefully curated program, the week brought together designers, creatives, and industry leaders, creating a space where identity is celebrated and innovation is constant.Under the leadership of Bryan Quan, alongside Emely Benítez and creative director Eddy Ucker, this edition was executed with a level of precision and intention that reflects a mature and forward thinking industry. Every detail, from production to designer selection, reinforced a clear message: Guatemala is building something significant, and the world is beginning to pay attention.Alejandro Crocker, in collaboration with Patricia Mejía, delivered one of the most compelling moments of the week, translating migration into a visual language of identity, movement, and transformation. Their work stood as a reminder that fashion can carry deep cultural narratives while remaining visually striking and globally resonant.The third day further solidified the diversity and strength of the platform. Joseph Mendoza presented MOCUANA, a bold and emotionally charged collection that merged mythology, heritage, and contemporary urban expression. Mónica Arguedas introduced SALMA, a refined and culturally rich collection inspired by Morocco, offering a sophisticated vision of the modern woman defined by strength and elegance. Nena Cavalieri brought a sense of timeless sophistication through tailoring, emphasizing versatility and the enduring value of well constructed pieces.By the final day, the narrative had reached a new level of depth and refinement. Elementare by Lanificio di Livenza presented a vision of modern masculinity rooted in craftsmanship and timeless elegance, bridging European heritage with Latin American context. La Roja by Misha captured the essence of movement and femininity through artisanal techniques and conscious design, reflecting the natural beauty and cultural richness of Central America. Nicteel by Owana Lima delivered one of the most innovative proposals with Ethereal Distorsion, transforming traditional techniques into bold, avant garde expressions that redefine Guatemalan craftsmanship. Raul Briceño closed with JUNGLA URBANA, an energetic and expressive collection that embodied freedom, individuality, and the rhythm of contemporary culture. Beyond the runway, the presence of key international figures confirmed the global relevance of this platform. José Forteza and Karla Martínez de Salas, Editor in Chief of Vogue Mexico and Latin America, were in attendance, marking a significant moment for the industry and reinforcing Guatemala’s growing visibility on the international stage.The week concluded with a closing celebration hosted by Vogue, an event that encapsulated the magnitude of what was achieved. It was a gathering of visionaries, creatives, and industry leaders, a moment that reflected not only success, but momentum.Semana de la Moda Guatemala is the future unfolding in real time.

SEMANA DE LA MODA GUATEMALA 2026 is the future unfolding in real time experiencing fashion.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.