Eric 'Six7' Williams Launches 'Ultimate Dads Unplugged' A Podcast Redefining Fatherhood Through Legacy and Influence

Eric “Six7” Williams stands at the intersection of both—leveraging experience, network, and vision to deliver projects that are as positive, meaningful as they are commercially viable. At its core, Ultimate Dads Unplugged is not simply a celebrity-driven project—developing content that is compelling and structurally designed for impact as the entertainment landscape continues to prioritize authentic storytelling & Intellectual Property Ownership. What distinguishes Eric “Six7” Williams is simply volume of projects and the strategic architecture behind them. Each concept is built with clear audience segmentation, cross-cultural appeal, and long-term scalability—key elements in today’s content economy. His early years were marked by athletic excellence, including playing for the nationally recognized Crenshaw High School basketball program, followed by a strong collegiate run at Riverside College. Through candid conversations, the podcast examines discipline, guidance, sacrifice, and the often unseen influence fathers have in shaping high-performing individuals. Williams’ ability to conceptualize culturally resonant content is deeply rooted in his own trajectory.

Williams expands his portfolio into the podcast space, aligning high-visibility personalities with a universal theme that resonates across demographics.

Treat others the way you want to be treated.” — Eric “Six7” Williams-Producer and Creator

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an industry driven by intellectual property, cultural relevance, and strategic storytelling, Eric “Six7” Williams—widely known in the entertainment business, keeps continuing to position himself as a multidimensional force in entertainment development. As a producer, artistic director, and creator of original series, Williams now introduces the latest project that he is involved with: “Ultimate Dads Unplugged”, a podcast built around one of the most universally impactful yet underexplored narratives—fatherhood.The series brings together high-profile fathers whose sons and daugthers have reached levels of success and acomplishments, creating a platform where legacy, mentorship, and generational influence are explored in depth. Among the featured voices are LaVar Ball—father of NBA stars LaMelo Ball, LiAngelo Ball, and Lonzo Ball—as well as Dwyane Wade Sr., father of Hall of Fame legend Dwyane Wade, and former heavy weight Boxing Champion Quentin Marcellus Brown, father of Jalen Brown of the Boston Celtics. The podcast is further elevated by surprise guest appearances, reinforcing its dynamic, unscripted format.Eric “Six7” Williams was born and raised in Detroit Michigan a blue collar city synonymous with both resilience and creativity—he was introduced early to the entertainment world through his mother, a successful model and actress. Despite opportunities to advance in basketball through institutions such as University of California San Diego and Chaminade University in Hawaii. Williams made a decisive pivot—recognizing his core strength not as an athlete, but as a connector and talent identifier. This shift led him into roles as a talent scout, A&R, and manager, where he cultivated relationships across music, film, fashion and television sectors.That network, combined with his instinct for identifying scalable ideas, has since evolved into a portfolio of original intellectual properties spanning multiple formats. Among his current developments:“Bored Blvd” — an NFT-driven animated television series co-created with Jeremy Rollins. “Strike a Pose” — a docu series exploring the modeling industries of Los Angeles, Miami, and New York, designed as a potential multi-city franchise. A feature film on Etta James, produced with direct access to original materials through Artis Mills which is her surviving husband.For the past four years, Eric has managed Jerry Bell, a two-time Grammy-winning R&B artist and former lead singer of the music groups “New Birth” and “The Dazz Band.” During this time, he has worked closely with Jerry, who is also the mastermind behind Budo City, a project in which Eric is a Co-Founder.This is a developing initiative, a new project for living, substantially inspired by Japanese culture that will bring wellness, cultural moments, serenity, entertainment, sports, and strengthening community.

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