House Speaker Laurie Jinkins: Washington state has consistently led nation on climate, civil rights and more under Gov. Inslee

House Speaker Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma), released the following statement today:

“Under Governor Inslee’s tenure, Washington has consistently been a national leader in forward-thinking policies championing climate action and clean energy, civil rights, gun violence prevention, and an economy that works better for everyone. Our state fared better than almost any other during the pandemic thanks to tough decisions he made that saved thousands of lives and helped our economy bounce back faster and more equitably. As Speaker I have appreciated working with him and his administration on some of the most challenging issues facing our state, including our continued work to find a statewide solution in response to the Blake decision.”