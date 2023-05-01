Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,045 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,582 in the last 365 days.

House Speaker Laurie Jinkins: Washington state has consistently led nation on climate, civil rights and more under Gov. Inslee

House Speaker Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma), released the following statement today:

“Under Governor Inslee’s tenure, Washington has consistently been a national leader in forward-thinking policies championing climate action and clean energy, civil rights, gun violence prevention, and an economy that works better for everyone. Our state fared better than almost any other during the pandemic thanks to tough decisions he made that saved thousands of lives and helped our economy bounce back faster and more equitably. As Speaker I have appreciated working with him and his administration on some of the most challenging issues facing our state, including our continued work to find a statewide solution in response to the Blake decision.”


You just read:

House Speaker Laurie Jinkins: Washington state has consistently led nation on climate, civil rights and more under Gov. Inslee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more