Illinois State Fair to Host 100 Days Out Kickoff Party

SPRINGFIELD, IL - The Illinois State Fair is celebrating 100 Days Out with a party! Get a jump start on all the summer fun May 6 from noon - 6 p.m. with the Fair, Fun & Food Kick Off Party inside the Village of Cultures on the Illinois State Fairgrounds.





The event will feature some of your favorite fair foods and drinks. State Fair favorites such as Mr. Ribeye, Coleman Concessions, Wafflelicious, and Illinois Wine will be on hand to sell fairgoers their favorite fair-food concoctions.





Food is not the only thing you will find on the fairgrounds. There will be free children's activities provided by Springfield Park District's Henson Robinson Zoo and the Washington Park Preschool. You can also try your luck at drenching a local celebrity in our State Fair Dunk Tank and take a Slide Down 66 on the Giant Slide.





If that's not enough, there will also be live music by After Sunset from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. on the Village of Cultures stage. After Sunset is an Illinois Times Best Cover Band winner and will be playing hits the whole family can dance and sing along to.





"We are excited to give our fairgoers an opportunity to experience the fair outside of August," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. "On top of the fun and food, there will be chances to win great State Fair prizes, including Grandstand concert tickets, admission booklets, parking passes, mega passes and more."





The Illinois State Fair 100 Days Out Kickoff Party is free to attend and parking on the Illinois State Fairgrounds is free.



