Over 900 pounds of marijuana with a street value over $2 million intercepted by Louisville CBP

LOUISVILLE, Ky— U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Louisville seized 36 boxes containing a total of 909 pounds of marijuana on April 25.

The shipment was arriving from Canada and heading to a corporation in California. The three pallets of boxes were manifested as ATF Adapter Kits. During x-ray, officers noted an organic anomaly inconsistent with the manifested items and inspected the shipment. Each box contained vacuum sealed packages containing a green leafy substance which tested positive for marijuana.

“Our officers are focused on their mission to protect the United States,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations, Chicago Field Office. “Smugglers constantly try to send illegal drugs into the country, but our officers are there to stop these narcotics from reaching our communities.”

While marijuana is legal in several states, CBP enforces the laws of the United States and U.S. laws have not changed. Although medical and recreational marijuana is legal in some states, the sale, possession, production, and distribution of marijuana is illegal under U.S. Federal Law.

CBP Louisville Port Director Thomas Mahn commended his officers for their work on this shipment. “CBP is responsible for ensuring that all goods entering and exiting the United States do so in accordance with all applicable U.S. laws and regulations. Our officers and specialists in Louisville consistently display their quality training and commitment to the CBP mission. They are exceptional at what they do and are part of the best frontline defense in the world.”

These drugs would have had a street value over $2.27 million. The information was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and the investigation is ongoing.

As the largest federal law enforcement agency in the United States, CBP has a vast, complex, and dynamic mission faced with constantly changing threats. By being continuously watchful and alert, CBP is dedicated to facilitating lawful trade and travel and protecting the homeland and its people.

